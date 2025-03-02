Nick Young Hilariously Blames Jim Jones & Juelz Santana For Gervonta Davis' Rough Night

Nick Young has an explanation for Gervonta Davis' disappointing result in his fight against Lamont Roach Jr.

Nick Young is putting the blame for Gervonta Davis' draw with Lamont Roach Jr. on Jim Jones and Juelz Santana, who walked out with him during his entrance to the event in Brooklyn on Saturday night. Taking to social media afterward, the former NBA star joked about Jones and Santana being too old at this point in their careers.

"I was scared for Gervonta Davis from the entrance," Nick Young began. "Soon as I seen Jeulz f*cking up, then Jim Jones popped out the corner, I said, 'Oh nah. This n***a lost.' He came out with old ass Dipset. Music wasn't even hitting right. I said, 'Nah. It's over man.' I knew once he had them two n****s right there, it was gonna be a rough night. I said, 'Ain't no knockouts coming.'" From there, he joked about the rappers having to fix their dentures while performing. "You supposed to be our savior, you can't do this sh*t," Young said of Gervonta Davis.

Cam'ron & Jim Jones Beef

From there, Nick Young brought up Jim Jones' feud with his other Dipset partner, Cam'ron. "Should've just came with Cam'ron, f*ck it. Call Mase and Cam and just say f*ck it," Young said. Both rappers have been beefing for weeks at this point. The drama started when Cam brought 50 Cent on his show, Talk With Flee, during which they discussed their history with Jones. Jones took issue with them speaking on him and voiced his annoyance during an interview with Justin Laboy. This prompted Cam'ron to go on a heated rant during an episode of It Is What It Is. He downplayed Jones' importance to Dipset's success and accused him of not actually being from Harlem.

Jim Jones' appearance at the event came after he dropped his new album, At the Church Steps, on Friday. The project features collaborations with Conway the Machine, Dave East, Fabolous, Fivio Foreign, and many more.

