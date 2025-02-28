Jim Jones Highlights His Obstacles In Life And In Music On New Album "At the Church Steps"

Jim Jones is back with his next studio album and is paying tribute to his journey over the last 20 years since his debut LP.

It's been a bit of a long road to get to this point, but Jim Jones is here to present his next studio album. The New York rapper is here with At the Church Steps, a project he's been teasing for quite some time online. To be exact, he's been doing so for 18 months. In a way, this is a sequel to his debut solo LP On My Way To Church, which dropped in August 2004. Capo has described this as a personal tape for himself (per iHeart) to The Breakfast Club, mentioning that his current beef with Cam'ron contributed to the creative process.

"I've done a lot for Diplomats sake and for the sake of the people and the fans and all that, but nobody does a lot for me and that's part of the problem here. Nobody ever really pulled up for me when Jim Jones needed them to pull up, but I pulled up for everybody. So now I gotta pull up for myself. All the other rhetoric I can't even hear no more." Fittingly, Jim Jones opens the album with "Jomo," his diss response directed at Killa Cam. Across the 17-song, feature-heavy project, he details how much the adversity he's faced has gotten him to this point, which is a culture pusher for the East Coast region.

Jim Jones At the Church Steps

At the Church Steps Tracklist:

  1. Jomo
  2. Genesis
  3. Seen It All with BIG CRUZ
  4. Make It Out with Ron E
  5. Walking On Business with Keen Streetz, Conway the Machine
  6. White Lines with Dyce Payso
  7. Call On Me with Dyce Payso
  8. Opp Thot with Fabolous, DramaB2R
  9. This Sh!T Still in Harlem with Suzi
  10. Dope Boy with Keen Streetz
  11. Cinema with Fivio Foreign, Dyce Payso
  12. Ray Ray Skit
  13. Back in My Bag
  14. What's Going On with Dave East
  15. Back in the Day with Maino, Riot Angel
  16. End of Summer with ALLSUMMERLONG
  17. Church Steps with Dr. Benjamin Chavis, Denise Weeks, Rell

