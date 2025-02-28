Jim Jones Highlights His Obstacles In Life And In Music On New Album "At the Church Steps"

It's been a bit of a long road to get to this point, but Jim Jones is here to present his next studio album. The New York rapper is here with At the Church Steps, a project he's been teasing for quite some time online. To be exact, he's been doing so for 18 months. In a way, this is a sequel to his debut solo LP On My Way To Church, which dropped in August 2004. Capo has described this as a personal tape for himself (per iHeart) to The Breakfast Club, mentioning that his current beef with Cam'ron contributed to the creative process.



"I've done a lot for Diplomats sake and for the sake of the people and the fans and all that, but nobody does a lot for me and that's part of the problem here. Nobody ever really pulled up for me when Jim Jones needed them to pull up, but I pulled up for everybody. So now I gotta pull up for myself. All the other rhetoric I can't even hear no more." Fittingly, Jim Jones opens the album with "Jomo," his diss response directed at Killa Cam. Across the 17-song, feature-heavy project, he details how much the adversity he's faced has gotten him to this point, which is a culture pusher for the East Coast region.