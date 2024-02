Dave East is an emerging artist from Harlem, NY. His music is regularly featured on Hot 97, Power 105, Shade 45, and Sirius' Hip Hop Nation. With a loyal fan-base ranging from record executives to professional athletes and artists alike, Dave East is quickly becoming a staple within NY's new-school of hip hop. His latest project, "Black Rose," is dropping on May 2nd!

Photo credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images