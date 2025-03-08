Jim Jones Extends His "At the Church Steps" Run With Beefy Deluxe Version

Deluxes dropping a few days after the initial album are usually not worth it. But Jim Jones does it right with "At the Church Steps."

Sure, WHAM did pretty well in terms of sales. But even some of his loyal supporters weren't really all the excited for the deluxe seven days later. Doing this doesn't give fans anytime to digest and enjoy the music. So, with Jim Jones doing the same with ATCS, you would be okay to assume this wouldn't pan out. However, this may be one of those cases where it's worth it. The songs don't feel like throwaways and there's plenty of new faces as well. Rick Ross , G Herbo, and Trinidad James are just some of them. Check it out for yourself below.

Jim Jones might have been a bit more motivated thanks to his ongoing beef with former Diplomat bandmate Cam'ron because he's here with new music. Yes, just a week after sharing his first studio album in a long time with At the Church Steps, "Jomo" is back with its deluxe. With the streaming era being synonymous with high demand, coming back so soon with more usually doesn't work out. Just ask Lil Baby .

