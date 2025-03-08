Jim Jones Extends His "At the Church Steps" Run With Beefy Deluxe Version

Deluxes dropping a few days after the initial album are usually not worth it. But Jim Jones does it right with "At the Church Steps."

Jim Jones might have been a bit more motivated thanks to his ongoing beef with former Diplomat bandmate Cam'ron because he's here with new music. Yes, just a week after sharing his first studio album in a long time with At the Church Steps, "Jomo" is back with its deluxe. With the streaming era being synonymous with high demand, coming back so soon with more usually doesn't work out. Just ask Lil Baby.

Sure, WHAM did pretty well in terms of sales. But even some of his loyal supporters weren't really all the excited for the deluxe seven days later. Doing this doesn't give fans anytime to digest and enjoy the music. So, with Jim Jones doing the same with ATCS, you would be okay to assume this wouldn't pan out. However, this may be one of those cases where it's worth it. The songs don't feel like throwaways and there's plenty of new faces as well. Rick Ross, G Herbo, and Trinidad James are just some of them. Check it out for yourself below.

Jim Jones At the Church Steps (Deluxe)

At the Church Steps (Deluxe) Tracklist:

  1. Outside
  2. Shop
  3. Walk with Me with Keen Streetz, Mia Ariannaa
  4. Fashion Killa
  5. Hoodie Season with Dyce Payso, Keen Streetz
  6. Hustlers with Keen Streetz
  7. Swerv with G Herbo
  8. Civil Rights with Lyrivelli
  9. Ring with Dyce Payso
  10. Skin with Taylor Ricard
  11. Deep End with Rick Ross
  12. No Love with YG
  13. Vamp Ooter's with Dilla illa, 34Zeussy
  14. Flu Game with Trinidad James
  15. Jomo
  16. Genesis
  17. Seen It All with BIG CRUZ
  18. Make It Out with Ron E
  19. Walking On Business with Keen Streetz, Conway the Machine
  20. White Lines with Dyce Payso
  21. Call On Me with Dyce Payso
  22. Opp Thot with Fabolous, DramaB2R
  23. This Sh!T Still in Harlem with Suzi
  24. Dope Boy with Keen Streetz
  25. Cinema with Fivio Foreign, Dyce Payso
  26. Ray Ray Skit
  27. Back in My Bag
  28. What's Going On with Dave East
  29. Back in the Day with Maino, Riot Angel
  30. End of Summer with ALLSUMMERLONG
  31. Church Steps with Dr. Benjamin Chavis, Denise Weeks, Rell

