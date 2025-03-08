Jim Jones Extends His "At the Church Steps" Run With Beefy Deluxe Version

Jim Jones might have been a bit more motivated thanks to his ongoing beef with former Diplomat bandmate Cam'ron because he's here with new music. Yes, just a week after sharing his first studio album in a long time with At the Church Steps, "Jomo" is back with its deluxe. With the streaming era being synonymous with high demand, coming back so soon with more usually doesn't work out. Just ask Lil Baby.
Sure, WHAM did pretty well in terms of sales. But even some of his loyal supporters weren't really all the excited for the deluxe seven days later. Doing this doesn't give fans anytime to digest and enjoy the music. So, with Jim Jones doing the same with ATCS, you would be okay to assume this wouldn't pan out. However, this may be one of those cases where it's worth it. The songs don't feel like throwaways and there's plenty of new faces as well. Rick Ross, G Herbo, and Trinidad James are just some of them. Check it out for yourself below.
Jim Jones At the Church Steps (Deluxe)
At the Church Steps (Deluxe) Tracklist:
- Outside
- Shop
- Walk with Me with Keen Streetz, Mia Ariannaa
- Fashion Killa
- Hoodie Season with Dyce Payso, Keen Streetz
- Hustlers with Keen Streetz
- Swerv with G Herbo
- Civil Rights with Lyrivelli
- Ring with Dyce Payso
- Skin with Taylor Ricard
- Deep End with Rick Ross
- No Love with YG
- Vamp Ooter's with Dilla illa, 34Zeussy
- Flu Game with Trinidad James
- Jomo
- Genesis
- Seen It All with BIG CRUZ
- Make It Out with Ron E
- Walking On Business with Keen Streetz, Conway the Machine
- White Lines with Dyce Payso
- Call On Me with Dyce Payso
- Opp Thot with Fabolous, DramaB2R
- This Sh!T Still in Harlem with Suzi
- Dope Boy with Keen Streetz
- Cinema with Fivio Foreign, Dyce Payso
- Ray Ray Skit
- Back in My Bag
- What's Going On with Dave East
- Back in the Day with Maino, Riot Angel
- End of Summer with ALLSUMMERLONG
- Church Steps with Dr. Benjamin Chavis, Denise Weeks, Rell