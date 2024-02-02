new songs
- MixtapesChevy Woods Takes A Time Machine Back To "1998" On His New AlbumThe Pittsburgh native is bringing some crisp beats and raps to the forefront. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesEARTHGANG & Spillage Village Deliver 5-Song EP "ROBOPHOBIA"After dropping "BLACKLIGHT" back in November, EARTHGANG finally delivers the EP.By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesUSHER Adds Two Extra Cuts To "COMING HOME (Expanded Edition)""Naked" and "Believe" are the new additions. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesKid Cudi Goes Back To More Familiar Sounds On "INSANO (NITRO MEGA)"Features on this follow-up include Wiz Khalifa, Chip Tha Ripper, Lil Yachty, Pusha T, and more. By Zachary Horvath
- UncategorizedScHoolBoy Q Reveals Why Neither Of His New Singles For "BLUE LIPS" Are On StreamingThe Cali rap star is ensuring an amazing album and lead-up. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicAzealia Banks Blasts Beyonce For New Country EraThe rapper feels very strongly about the Houston superstar's next moves, which she thinks will only serve to ridicule her.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBeyonce Taps Hit-Boy For New Country Songs: See Full Production CreditsOther songwriters, producers, and personnel include Raphael Saadiq, nathan ferraro, Dave Hamelin, Atia Boggs, and Queen Bey herself.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsBeyonce Hints At The New Direction For "ACT II" With "16 CARRIAGES" & TEXAS HOLD 'EM"Beyonce teased these two tracks and her album during her two Super Bowl commercials. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicBeyonce Goes Country For "Act II" Era, Fans React To Two New SinglesNot to downplay the Chiefs' win or Usher's halftime show extravaganza, but it feels like the BeyHive won the Super Bowl this year.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesBlu & Roy Royal Bleed L.A. On "Royal Blu"The rapper and producer tandem from Cali have great chemistry. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsD4vd Delivers Emo Alternative Cuts On His Two Pack "Withering"The popular alternative rock star is back with two grim tracks. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesFlau'jae Proves She Can Work In Different Lanes On "4 WAVE" EPThe NCAA star shows her versatility on the court, but also the mic. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesFivio Foreign Taps Vory, Meek Mill, 41, Swae Lee, & More For "Pain & Love 2"Fivi returns with a host of guests for his third album. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesLittle Simz Explores The Club Scene On "Drop 7" EPThe London phenom is always drops compelling projects and this one is no different. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsScHoolboy Q Gives Us Contrasting Sounds On "Blueslides" & "Back In Love"ScHoolboy teases his eagerly-awaited "BLUE LIPS" with an excellent twofer. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsKILLY Drops Off "POP 2" Along With "Life I Chose" As A Two-PackThis follows up a laundry list of singles and EPs. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesTiaCorine Has Bangers Galore On Her New Tape "Almost There"The effervescent MC brings along Key Glock, Zelooperz, Luh Tyler, and a bevy of talented producers as she hones her sound. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesRyan Leslie Returns After 12-Year Hiatus With New Album "You Know My Speed," Announces Europe TourThe Virginia seducer is back with concise 10-song tracklist: By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesIcewear Vezzo Raps About The Street In Gritty Album "Live From The 6"Ice's new album features DaBaby, YB Fatt, Babyface Ray, and Chuckie CEO. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesSoulja Boy Continues The "Swag" Series With Its Sixth InstallmentSoulja returns with a 20-track offering. By Zachary Horvath