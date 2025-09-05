Drake Gets Dragged In Disappointed Reactions To New "Iceman" Songs

Drake is feeling a lot of love on his European tour, but that hasn't always translated into what people say about him online. Most recently, his negative discourse online – from overzealous haters and disappointed fans alike – revolves around his recent Iceman episode three stream.

During this preview for the upcoming new album, Drizzy played three new songs, included more Pinocchio imagery and other symbolic visuals, and caught a lot of criticism – even from Kai Cenat. Some continue to troll and mock him for his focus on the Kendrick Lamar fallout, whereas others expressed disdain for the new material.

One of these tracks is the "SOMEBODY LOVES ME PT. 2" remix with an assist from Cash Cobain. That's one of the standout cuts on $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with PARTYNEXTDOOR, but it wasn't enough to quell some listeners' critiques of the new Iceman material.

Still, plenty of hardcore OVO fans are loving this rollout and found the tracks to resonate with them, so take this hate with a grain of salt. Some of them also theorize that most of the song previews won't even make it onto the final tracklist.

Unsurprisingly, Drake's hip-hop opps also had jabs. For example, none other than Rick Ross took to social media to react to this negative Iceman reception, and to troll its title.

"What is the name of the Aubrey album, 'White Man?' For real?" he joked. "Damn, Champagne Papi, they say them songs that you just streamed off your new project 'White Man,' they say that s**t ain't dope. The comments is crazy. And then, Kai Cenat – Shout out to Kai Cenat, he kept it real. Kai said that s**t was a**. *laughs*"

Nevertheless, Drake has a lot of fish to fry. We can't imagine rolling out a new album, touring a seven-month-old one, and suing a label giant at the same time. Is pressure cracking the armor?

