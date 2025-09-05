Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR Enlist Cash Cobain For "SOMEBODY LOVES ME PT. 2"

Earlier this year, Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR dropped $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, their R&B album for Valentine's Day. One of the songs included was "SOMEBODY LOVES ME," which quickly became a standout track for fans of the album. It's also gotten even more popular in recent months, thanks to a music video challenge the duo created for the song. Now, the pair have called on Cash Cobain for the remix.

The remix was one of several tracks Drake previewed during ICEMAN Episode 3. Other cuts included a track that seems to be tentatively titled "That's Just How I Feel," and another called "Dog House" with Yeat. Of those tracks, the only one to receive an official release right after the episode took place was "SOMEBODY LOVES ME PT. 2."

The track is a full remix, with an entirely new beat from Cash Cobain and a new Drake verse. The original was pretty straightforward "toxic" R&B, an area that both Drake and PND specialize in. This new one almost has a bit of an Afrobeats inspiration in its execution, which is an interesting approach to take after the melodrama of the "first part."

Drake and Cash Cobain both rap about women. Though the lyrics are not anything super remarkable, they both have solid energy. After them, PND enters on the back half and slows the track down, creating a "vibe" with his performance.

Cash Cobain previously teased working with Drake on more music during a mid-August interview with Ebro Darden. He also claims that his next album is dropping this month. However, he has not provided more details on that just yet.

As for Drake, ICEMAN feels like it's very close to dropping. Unfortunately for him, the reactions to the new episode have been pretty middling so far, with ex-friend Rick Ross trolling him for the fan reception. Still, fans have been waiting a while to hear what Drake's next big statement will be, and it can't be too far away now. In the meantime, check out "SOMEBODY LOVES ME PT. 2" below.

Drake, PARTYNEXTDOOR & Cash Cobain - "SOMEBODY LOVES ME PT. 2"

