Yeat Takes Shot At Kendrick Lamar On New Drake Collab “Dog House”

BY Caroline Fisher 1.8K Views
Yeat Kendrick Lamar Drake Collab Hip Hop News
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Yeat performs live on the Main Stage during day one of Wireless Festival 2023 at Finsbury Park on July 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)
Drake dropped off his newest track last night, "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf, which features shade directed at Kendrick Lamar.

Last night, Drake dropped off a new track, "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf. The song is expected to appear on the Toronto rapper's upcoming ninth studio album ICEMAN, and on it, Yeat throws a jab at Kendrick Lamar. "F*ck a money tree, I'm a cash cow / If I ain't give a f*ck then, I don't give a f*ck now," he rhymes.

Kendrick isn't the only fellow artist they reference on the new track, however. They also make references to Nicki Minaj, Kriss Kross, and The Notorious B.I.G. “Jump like Ja Morant, she ’bout to jump, ’bout to jump / Lil’ girls trip, lil’ photo dump, yeah, what? / Just like Nicki said, money make her cum, what? What?” Drake raps.

He teased the song yesterday on Instagram by posting its cover art, also previewing it during his third ICEMAN livestream earlier this month. Drake's latest track follows the release of "SOMEBODY LOVES ME PT. 2" with PartyNextDoor and Cash Cobain, "That's Just How I Feel," and more.

Drake "Dog House"

New music isn't all Drake is making headlines for these days, however. Last week, several of Young Thug's jail phone calls also leaked online. In one of them, the YSL founder can be heard allegedly ranting about Drake not doing more to get him out.

"Drake, you Drake, go talk to the president," he allegedly said. "'Aye, man, let my little brother out. Go pardon him, go do something.' Go talk to the president and get me out, show me that. Don't call me talking about, 'Fix something' for you to have a song from a n***a. Man, ain't nobody give a f**k about no song."

Young Thug has since issued an apology to those impacted by the leaked jail calls. “To everyone involved in this situation,” he began on X. “I’m sorry this is happening and I hope u guys can forgive me, I’m moving forward with my life -THANK U GOD.”

