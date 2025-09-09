Drake left some fans disappointed with the third livestream for ICEMAN. Part of that unfortunately had to do with the quality of the snippets teased throughout the episode. But maybe hearing the full version of "DOG HOUSE," for example will change their minds.
This is now the second song to drop from last week's stream, joining the Cash Cobain remix of "SOMEBODY LOVES ME." "DOG HOUSE" co-stars Julia Wolf and Yeat, making this the second track during this ICEMAN rollout to have a feature.
Of course, the other would be "Which One" with Central Cee. With his "IDGAF" collaborator back in the mix, as well as BNYX, Drake takes the record into a more rage-like direction. However, the first quarter or so of the song would have you think otherwise.
Wolf, a singer and songwriter who likes to incorporate indie and hip-hop into her own work, opens things up over an indie rock-esque instrumental. But after her intro ends, it jumps right into a more familiar sound for Drake.
It might be jarring for some, but so far, the song's been generating some buzz on the corners of social media. We will see if it lands on ICEMAN, as Adin Ross claims Drake told him that around "90%" of the songs we've heard on the streams aren't on the LP.
Drake, Julia Wolf, & Yeat "DOG HOUSE"
Quotable Lyrics:
I got Bentley truck, so f*ck a Jag', I got two cougars up (Oh yeah)
All my b*tches wet for me, I'm suited up, they scuba'd up (Oh yeah)
I pull up and sh*t on 'em, baby, I do it a lot (Oh yeah)
I'm f*ckin' this b*tch from the bottom, then straight to the top, yeah (Oh yeah)
My money started at a penny, but now it's a lot
It's hard to swallow the truth when, baby, you swallow me a lot
