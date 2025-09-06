Adin Ross Claims Drake's Previewed "Iceman" Songs Aren't On Final Tracklist

Drake has fans foaming at the mouth for his new album Iceman, which presumably comes out at some point later this year. His livestreams raised a lot of questions about what teased tracks will actually make the final cut, and Adin Ross recently offered an interesting claim.

In a livestream clip caught by DJ Akademiks TV on Instagram, he alleged that he saw the final tracklist, and that "90 percent" of what Drizzy has played in these streams is not on it. Take this with a grain of salt, but it seems plausible.

"When it comes to the album Iceman that Drake's working on, a lot of you guys... I want you guys to understand," Adin Ross remarked concerning Drake. "What I saw, what I've seen, 90-something percent is not on the tracklist that I've seen. What I have seen on Iceman, I was surprised yesterday. I've seen a lot behind the closed doors. Drake and I, we're very close, we speak a lot. I'm a f***ing Drake fan at the end of the day, so I love to be involved in that. He's all for talking to me about his album and stuff like that.

"The stuff he was playing yesterday is not at all, like, nowhere what I have been seeing, listening, or hearing, if that makes sense," he continued. "So I think Drake has a ton of surprises for everybody, and I think that you guys got to just be patient, okay? I'm telling you guys, he's on some crazy s**t."

"Dog House" – Drake

Elsewhere, the reception to Drake's latest Iceman album stream was not the best. Some fans didn't like the songs he played at all, whereas others expected something a little more beefy. At the end of the day, none of us can definitively judge until we get the full project.