Adin Ross Claims Drake's Previewed "Iceman" Songs Aren't On Final Tracklist

Drake has officially released two singles from "Iceman" so far and teased many more beats, verses, and full tracks via his livestreams.

Drake has fans foaming at the mouth for his new album Iceman, which presumably comes out at some point later this year. His livestreams raised a lot of questions about what teased tracks will actually make the final cut, and Adin Ross recently offered an interesting claim.

In a livestream clip caught by DJ Akademiks TV on Instagram, he alleged that he saw the final tracklist, and that "90 percent" of what Drizzy has played in these streams is not on it. Take this with a grain of salt, but it seems plausible.

"When it comes to the album Iceman that Drake's working on, a lot of you guys... I want you guys to understand," Adin Ross remarked concerning Drake. "What I saw, what I've seen, 90-something percent is not on the tracklist that I've seen. What I have seen on Iceman, I was surprised yesterday. I've seen a lot behind the closed doors. Drake and I, we're very close, we speak a lot. I'm a f***ing Drake fan at the end of the day, so I love to be involved in that. He's all for talking to me about his album and stuff like that.

"The stuff he was playing yesterday is not at all, like, nowhere what I have been seeing, listening, or hearing, if that makes sense," he continued. "So I think Drake has a ton of surprises for everybody, and I think that you guys got to just be patient, okay? I'm telling you guys, he's on some crazy s**t."

"Dog House" – Drake

Elsewhere, the reception to Drake's latest Iceman album stream was not the best. Some fans didn't like the songs he played at all, whereas others expected something a little more beefy. At the end of the day, none of us can definitively judge until we get the full project.

Some of the songs the 6ix God played on this stream were "Dog House" with Yeat, "That's Just How I Feel," and the "SOMEBODY LOVES ME PT. 2" remix featuring Cash Cobain from the PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. Let's see if Adin Ross is right...

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
