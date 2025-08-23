Drake Tells Adin Ross He Wants To Box Kick's CEO At A Walmart

Drake used to have a very strong partnership with the streaming platform Kick and the online gambling platform Stake, although things are a little more murky now. That's because of recent critical comments he's made against those companies' cofounders Ed Craven and Bijan Tehrani, and Adin Ross might do something to settle the score.

As caught by Akademiks TV on Twitter, the streamer recently hosted a boxing shindig as part of his "Brand Risk" event series. He revealed that the Toronto superstar said he'll fight on "Brand Risk" for free: he wants to take on Ed, whereas Ross can box Bijan. "Eddie and Bijan, it would be a great event," Adin remarked. "We could do something with charity. Let's do it, let's give the fans what they want."

Then, Drake and Adin Ross hopped on a call, and Drizzy made it clear just how much he wants this to happen. "I'll fight these guys at a Walmart, brother, let me know," he said. Will this actually manifest into a showdown in the ring? We'll have to wait and see what's next.

Drake Kick Beef

For those unaware, Drake's beef with Kick stems from a few different reasons, one of which is accusations that he can't share affiliate links of other platforms while streaming with them. His Kick streams drew a lot of attention, but he also has many other media ventures and partnerships going on.

In the comments section of streamer Trainwreck's recent session, the 6ix God reportedly called Ed Craven a "snake" who "dissed the owls" and claimed he and Bijan Tehrani "want smoke with ovo." In fact, he compared himself to Steph Curry and Craven and Tehrani to the Golden State Warriors, alluding to an alleged lack of the higher-ups' proper compensation for folks putting in the actual work.