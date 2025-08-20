Drake Teams Up With Amazon For New Virtual Merch Warehouse

BY Caroline Fisher 1073 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake Amazon Virtual Warehouse Hip Hop News
Jun 26, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Canadian rapper Drake poses for photos on the red carpet before the 2017 NBA Awards at Basketball City at Pier 36. Brad Penner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Drake's new virtual Amazon warehouse features t-shirts, posters, hats, tote bags, exclusive vinyl, and much more.

It's already been a busy few months for Drake, but recently, he embarked on yet another business venture. According to Kurrco, he's launched a virtual warehouse in collaboration with Amazon. The warehouse features merch like t-shirts, posters, hats, tote bags, exclusive vinyl, and much more. He even has a "Drake body pillow" for sale. This is his first collaboration with Amazon, though other artists have teamed up with the company in the past to drop merch. This includes Beyonce, Megan Thee Stallion, Charli XCX, Post Malone, Lady Gaga, and more.

News of Drake's latest venture comes amid his European tour in support of his collaborative album with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. So far they've performed in cities like Manchester, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Paris, and Berlin, among others. The tour is scheduled to conclude on September 23 with a performance in Hamburg.

So far, the tour has been a success, and fans have made their appreciation for the Toronto hitmaker known. He performed in Cologne earlier this month, for example, and hundreds of fans flocked to his hotel just to watch him leave.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Shows Love To Adonis After Drake's Wholesome Instagram Video

Drake ICEMAN

Fortunately for supporters, it doesn't look like Drake plans on slowing down anytime soon. He's currently preparing to drop his eagerly anticipated ninth studio album, ICEMAN. For now, the project doesn't have an official release date, though Johnny Manziel did drop some unexpected hints about it during an interview earlier this week.

“Soon," he said when asked about a potential release date. "Probably, around the end of October, maybe early November. Birthday coming up. Coming back to Texas after that, I’m going to take him to a game this year. He’s going to Aggie Land."

So far, Drake has previewed the album with two tracks, "Which One" featuring Central Cee and "What Did I Miss?" On the latter, he reflects on his viral battle with Kendrick Lamar, and calls out those who switched up on him when he needed their support the most.

Read More: 21 Savage Urges Drake To Drop "ICEMAN"

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Drake Influential Jewelry Hip Hop News Music Drake Secures Title Of Most Influential Jewelry This Year Among Rappers 1175
Drake Central Cee "Which One" Hot 100 Hip Hop News Music Drake & Central Cee’s “Which One” Makes Disappointing Billboard Hot 100 Debut 3.5K
Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors Music Drake Takes The iPhone's 8-Ball Pool Game Way Too Seriously In Viral Video 979
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert Music 21 Savage Urges Drake To Drop "ICEMAN" 1333
Comments 1