Drake Teams Up With Amazon For New Virtual Merch Warehouse

It's already been a busy few months for Drake, but recently, he embarked on yet another business venture. According to Kurrco, he's launched a virtual warehouse in collaboration with Amazon. The warehouse features merch like t-shirts, posters, hats, tote bags, exclusive vinyl, and much more. He even has a "Drake body pillow" for sale. This is his first collaboration with Amazon, though other artists have teamed up with the company in the past to drop merch. This includes Beyonce, Megan Thee Stallion, Charli XCX, Post Malone, Lady Gaga, and more.

News of Drake's latest venture comes amid his European tour in support of his collaborative album with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. So far they've performed in cities like Manchester, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Paris, and Berlin, among others. The tour is scheduled to conclude on September 23 with a performance in Hamburg.

So far, the tour has been a success, and fans have made their appreciation for the Toronto hitmaker known. He performed in Cologne earlier this month, for example, and hundreds of fans flocked to his hotel just to watch him leave.

Drake ICEMAN

Fortunately for supporters, it doesn't look like Drake plans on slowing down anytime soon. He's currently preparing to drop his eagerly anticipated ninth studio album, ICEMAN. For now, the project doesn't have an official release date, though Johnny Manziel did drop some unexpected hints about it during an interview earlier this week.

“Soon," he said when asked about a potential release date. "Probably, around the end of October, maybe early November. Birthday coming up. Coming back to Texas after that, I’m going to take him to a game this year. He’s going to Aggie Land."