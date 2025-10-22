Drake Launches "Drake's Warehouse" Amazon Merch Collection For His Birthday

Drake has quietly launched a second merchandise collection on Amazon in celebration of his birthday, marking the first time the rapper has released his own exclusive merch on the platform. The virtual storefront is called “Drake’s Warehouse”and it features not only fresh new items but also past pieces from his past albums such as For All the Dogs, Certified Lover Boy, Take Care, and even his breakout mixtape So Far Gone.

The updated collection includes standout items like a “Free Weezy” t-shirt, Air Drake silk pillowcases, and a Certified Lover Boy kiss coffee mug. Fans can dive into a mix of nostalgic prints and bold lifestyle pieces.

This move places Drake among other major artists who’ve set up digital shops on Amazon. Other big name music stars have done this like Beyonce, Charli XCX and the Backstreet Boys.

The drop arrives as Drake is busy promoting his upcoming album ICEMAN which fans are excited for. He’s recently shared new singles, collaborated with other artists and kept a full touring schedule across Europe.

The timing aligns with the anticipation for both new music and exclusive merchandise. With the inside look below showing 'Drake's Warehouse', it’s clear this merch line isn’t just about apparel it’s about celebrating Drake’s entire catalog and cultural impact.

Drake Drops New Merch On Amazon

Drake’s Amazon-exclusive collection features new and historic merchandise spanning his career. The lineup includes limited-edition vinyls from album releases, plush toys inspired by his For All the Dogs album. Also graphic tees that reference Certified Lover Boy and So Far Gone looks.

Lifestyle pieces like silk pillowcases and lipstick kiss coffee mugs add unique appeal. Stand-out items such as “Free Weezy” apparel and body pillows bring playful energy.

Each piece ties back to Drake’s brand in a direct-to-consumer format. It also gives fans access to apparel and fresh gear in one digital storefront.

The collection highlights how Drake continues to evolve beyond music. It blends nostalgia, design, and cultural influence.