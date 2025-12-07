Air Jordan 3 “True Blue” Release Date Set

Jordan Brand is bringing back one of the most beloved Air Jordan 3 colorways next year. The “True Blue” is officially set to return in July 2026, marking another chapter for a pair that has become a staple for collectors and longtime fans.

While we don’t have images of the new version yet, the photos circulating online are from the 2016 release. That leaves the door open for small adjustments, whether it’s materials, shape, or color blocking.

Jordan Brand has been refining retro models lately, so it’ll be interesting to see what changes, if any, come with this drop. What makes the “True Blue” so timeless is simple. It was never about hype. It's about clean colors, the elephant print, and the way the blue and red accents play off the white leather.

It has that unmistakable late-80s energy, the kind of shoe that instantly reminds you why the Air Jordan 3 is considered one of Tinker Hatfield’s best designs. With its return now confirmed, expect excitement to build as we get closer to release season.

Overall, whether Jordan Brand sticks to the 2016 playbook or introduces subtle upgrades, the “True Blue” is poised to be one of 2026’s biggest retro moments.

Air Jordan 3 “True Blue”

The Air Jordan 3 “True Blue” features white leather across the upper. The elephant print sits on the toe and heel with its familiar grey and black look.

Also the midsole uses a strong blue shade that wraps around the shoe. Red accents hit the eyelets and Jumpman on the tongue. The collar and inner lining use blue padding.

Further Nike Air branding sits on the heel in bold blue. The outsole stays grey with a simple traction pattern. The shoe feels clean, bright, and very classic. Overall it looks like a true retro Jordan should.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 “True Blue” will be released on July 3rd, 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they drop.

