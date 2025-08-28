Air Jordan 13 “Flint” Officially Returning Next Year

The Air Jordan 13 “Flint” is officially set to return in Summer 2026, bringing back one of the most beloved colorways in the Jordan line. Known for its navy mesh upper and grey suede overlays, the “Flint” has long stood as one of the cleanest and most recognizable editions of the AJ13.

Every retro sparks excitement, and this upcoming drop will be no different. First released in 1998, the “Flint” arrived during Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the Air Jordan 13 drew inspiration from a panther, featuring paw-like pods on the sole and a holographic eye on the heel. Also the “Flint” colorway instantly stood out from other pairs in the lineup. It offers a fresh mix of blue, grey, and white that carried a sharp on-court look with an off-court appeal.

The AJ13 has become a staple in Jordan Brand’s rotation, with the “Flint” making appearances in 2005, 2010, and 2020. Each release has sold out quickly, cementing its place as one of the all-time classics.

Photos of the 2026 edition show the same iconic design language that fans have come to love. With its reflective navy mesh, smooth suede, and timeless silhouette. Overall the return of the “Flint” ensures its legacy continues for a new generation of sneakerheads.

Air Jordan 13 “Flint”

The Air Jordan 13 “Flint” features a navy mesh upper with 3M reflective detailing that pops under the right light. Also grey suede overlays wrap around the midsole and heel, pairing with clean white leather on the toebox.

The iconic holographic “cat’s eye” logo sits on the heel, while the outsole sports the signature paw-like pods for grip and cushioning. Further a mix of black and white completes the sole unit, keeping the design true to its original form.

The mid-cut profile and layered textures highlight the AJ13’s unique build, blending performance engineering with a bold, stylish look that has stood the test of time.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 13 “Flint” will be released in the summer of 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop.

