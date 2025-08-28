Exclusive Air Jordan XX3 PE From 2023 Surfaces

The Air Jordan XX3 PE from the 2023 Jordan Brand Classic is a rare look at how Jordan Brand continues to tie history to the next generation of basketball. Released only for the event, this pair stands out not just as a collectible. As a reflection of the XX3’s legacy as one of the most detailed models in the Air Jordan line.

The XX3 was originally designed in 2008 with an emphasis on sustainability, craftsmanship, and performance. It was also the first basketball shoe to carry Michael Jordan’s signature on every pair, adding a personal stamp to its place in sneaker culture.

Over the years, Jordan Brand has used the silhouette to celebrate milestones and special occasions, keeping its aura alive among collectors and athletes. This particular sample connects to the Jordan Brand Classic. It's an annual showcase of the best high school basketball talent in the country.

The event has long served as a proving ground for future stars. Sneakers created for it often become hidden gems in the Jordan archive. Photos of the 2023 pair highlight the bold mix of black suede and iridescent midsoles. It reminds fans of the model’s futuristic design language.

While never released to the public, samples like these keep the story of the XX3 alive and tied to Jordan Brand’s ongoing legacy.

The Air Jordan XX3 Jordan Brand Classic PE features a black suede upper accented with glossy black patent leather on the toe. Also iridescent midsoles shift from purple to orange to blue, creating a striking contrast with the stealthy base.

Fingerprint-inspired traction patterns line the outsole, a signature detail from the original XX3. Further the inner tags confirm its status as a sample pair made for the 2023 event.