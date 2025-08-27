ranking-the-best-new-and-upcoming-air-jordan-4-releases

The Air Jordan 4 has been at the center of sneaker culture since its debut in 1989, and decades later, it still dominates release calendars. From OG-inspired retros to bold collaborations and experimental new looks, the AJ4 continues to reinvent itself while holding onto its legacy.

With so many drops on the horizon now feels like the perfect time to look at the pairs defining the moment. These are the best new and upcoming Air Jordan 4 releases ranked, showing why the silhouette remains one of the most important in the Jordan lineup.

5. Air Jordan 4 “Cozy Girl”

The women’s Air Jordan 4 “Cozy Girl” pushes the silhouette into new territory. It trades in bold colors for plush textures and understated tones. Set to release in November 2025, this pair leans into warmth and versatility, making it a standout among recent AJ4 releases.

Covered in a tonal “Hemp” suede upper, the Cozy Girl lives up to its name. The fuzzy laces and soft materials give the sneaker a relaxed, lived-in feel, while the cream midsole keeps the design grounded in the AJ4’s basketball roots.

Classic details like the mesh panels, visible Air unit, and signature TPU wings remain. This ensures the sneaker stays true to Tinker Hatfield’s design. What sets this release apart is its restraint.

The "Cozy Girl" doesn’t rely on flashy branding or wild color blocking. Instead, it elevates the AJ4 with texture and subtlety. It fits perfectly into Jordan Brand’s recent focus on women’s exclusives that blend luxury with streetwear, giving the AJ4 fresh life in the process.

4. Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone”

The Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” leans into earthy minimalism, bringing rich brown tones and layered textures to one of the most iconic designs. Officially set to release on September 6th, this drop comes in full family sizing, making it one of the more accessible AJ4 releases of the year.

The upper is built from premium nubuck, dressed in muted brown with subtle tonal overlays for added depth. Black mesh and TPU wings provide contrast, while the smoky translucent heel tab with Nike Air branding gives the shoe a modern edge.

The midsole mixes black, sail, and translucent accents, staying faithful to the AJ4’s bold, structural design. What makes the “Cave Stone” stand out is its restraint. It’s not about vibrant color pops or flashy collaborations, instead, it’s about showcasing how versatile the AJ4 can be with simple, refined execution.

The palette makes it a pair you can wear with almost anything, while still carrying the heritage of Michael Jordan’s late-’80s dominance. The AJ4 has always walked the line between performance and lifestyle. The “Cave Stone” continues that tradition with understated confidence.

3. A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “Dark Mocha”

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “Dark Mocha” is set to drop on December 12th, and it’s already shaping up as one of the most anticipated collaborations of the year. A Ma Maniere has built its reputation on thoughtful storytelling and premium execution across their Jordan collaborations, and this latest AJ4 keeps that tradition alive.

Dressed in rich brown suede and leather, the sneaker leans into muted sophistication rather than flashy appeal. Burgundy accents on the midsole, tongue, and eyelets add just enough depth to the palette, while the matte black outsole grounds the design.

The heel tab features A Ma Maniere’s subtle branding, reminding you that this collab is about details, not loud logos. Also what makes this release stand out is how it pushes the AJ4 into a more fashion-forward lane without sacrificing its identity as a basketball classic.

Since its 1989 debut, the Air Jordan 4 has been a cultural pillar. A Ma Maniere continues to expand that legacy with sneakers that feel both luxurious and timeless. The “Dark Mocha” isn’t chasing hype, it’s building on heritage.

2. Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat”

Few sneakers capture simplicity as perfectly as the Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat.” First released in 2006 and later retroed in 2020, this all-black colorway has grown into one of the most iconic AJ4s in the lineup.

Now, it’s set to return on Black Friday, November 28th, 2025. The “Black Cat” nickname comes directly from Michael Jordan himself a nickname that described his quickness, stealth, and predatory instincts on the court. Overall that energy translates perfectly into the shoe’s design.

The 2025 version sticks to the same formula: a premium black nubuck upper, tonal mesh panels, and matte TPU wings. Shiny black eyelets add just enough variation against the muted finish, while the visible Air unit sits inside an all-black midsole.

Subtle grey Jumpman logos on the tongue and lining provide the only contrast. What makes the “Black Cat” so beloved is its versatility. It’s one of the few Jordans that can slide effortlessly from the hardwood to the streets, from casual fits to more elevated looks.

More than three decades after the AJ4’s debut, the “Black Cat” proves that sometimes the boldest statement a sneaker can make is restraint.

1. Air Jordan 4 “Toro Bravo”

The Air Jordan 4 “Toro Bravo” is finally set to return on May 23rd. For many sneakerheads, it’s one of the most exciting retros on the horizon. Originally released in 2013, this fiery colorway stood out immediately with its bold red suede upper.

The name “Toro Bravo” comes from the Spanish term for fighting bull, and the design lives up to it. The shoe’s sharp black wings, mesh panels, and grey accents create a contrast that makes the red base pop even harder.

On foot, it’s one of those pairs that commands attention without trying too hard. Back in 2013, it quickly became a fan favorite, especially as Jordan Brand leaned more heavily into experimental non-OG colorways.

This 2026 retro sticks close to the original formula, which is exactly what fans wanted. The red suede is vibrant, the details are clean, and the balance between color and structure still feels timeless.