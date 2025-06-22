New Photos Of Upcoming Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat”

The Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” is back, and it’s just as sleek and aggressive as fans remember. Known for its triple-black finish, this pair strips the silhouette down to its boldest form.

From the matte black midsole to the tonal mesh and nubuck upper, it’s a clean, no-frills approach that leans into attitude. It’s simple, but far from boring. Originally released in 2006 and later revived in 2020, the “Black Cat” has built a reputation as one of the most wearable colorways in the Jordan 4 lineup.

Named after one of Michael Jordan’s many nicknames, the shoe plays into the predator-like energy he brought to the court. The AJ4 itself debuted in 1989, pushing boundaries with its visible Air cushioning, supportive wings, and mesh panels.

It’s a silhouette that holds weight, both in performance history and style relevance. This 2025 version keeps things true to form, with a full blackout build and glossy black eyelets adding a hint of contrast.

Based on these newly surfaced photos, the shape, materials, and color blocking all stay faithful to what made the original so iconic. The return of this classic might not be reinventing anything—but sometimes, the best moves are the simplest ones.

The 2025 Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” sticks to its roots with a full-on blackout design. Premium nubuck covers the upper, matched by tonal mesh and rubber panels throughout.

Glossy black lace eyelets add a subtle pop without breaking the theme. The midsole is matte black with a visible Air unit in the heel. Underfoot, a black rubber outsole with white Nike branding completes the stealth look.

The heel tab brings back the OG Nike Air logo, giving it that retro feel. Every detail leans into simplicity, making it one of the cleanest Jordan 4s in the game.