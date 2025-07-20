Air Jordan Revives The "Black Cat" 4 For Black Friday

The Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” is officially back, and it’s hitting shelves this Black Friday. The all-black colorway has long been one of the most sought-after looks in the Jordan archive.

It first dropped in 2006 and was last seen in 2020, instantly selling out. Now, it’s back again, ready to cause chaos. The Jordan 4 debuted in 1989 during Michael Jordan’s early dominance.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the shoe was ahead of its time with visible Air cushioning, mesh netting, and a lockdown lacing system. Also, it’s not just a performance shoe. It’s a cultural icon that’s only grown in stature over the decades.

With Jordan cementing his legend during this era, the AJ4 became a symbol of flight, aggression, and unmatched confidence on the court. In-hand images of the 2025 pair show the familiar stealthy build.

Triple black suede, dark metallic eyelets, and a clean Nike Air logo on the sole keep the look crisp and nostalgic. These early shots confirm it’s staying true to the OG aesthetic.

Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat”

The 2025 Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” stays true to its original formula with an all-black design from top to bottom. Also, the upper features smooth black nubuck, paired with tonal mesh panels and rubber accents for a uniform look.

Glossy black eyelets offer just enough contrast without breaking the dark aesthetic. Further, the midsole is finished in matte black, housing a visible Air unit in the heel for classic cushioning.

A black outsole rounds it out, stamped with a crisp white Nike logo. The heel tab brings back the OG Nike Air branding, locking in that nostalgic energy. Overall it's clean, simple, and timeless.