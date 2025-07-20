Air Jordan Revives The "Black Cat" 4 For Black Friday

BY Ben Atkinson 173 Views
air-jordan-4-black-cat-sneaker-news
Image via fkzsnkrs
The Air Jordan 4 "Black Cat" is back for Black Friday and this first look reveals a clean return with no frills.

The Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” is officially back, and it’s hitting shelves this Black Friday. The all-black colorway has long been one of the most sought-after looks in the Jordan archive.

It first dropped in 2006 and was last seen in 2020, instantly selling out. Now, it’s back again, ready to cause chaos. The Jordan 4 debuted in 1989 during Michael Jordan’s early dominance.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the shoe was ahead of its time with visible Air cushioning, mesh netting, and a lockdown lacing system. Also, it’s not just a performance shoe. It’s a cultural icon that’s only grown in stature over the decades.

With Jordan cementing his legend during this era, the AJ4 became a symbol of flight, aggression, and unmatched confidence on the court. In-hand images of the 2025 pair show the familiar stealthy build.

Triple black suede, dark metallic eyelets, and a clean Nike Air logo on the sole keep the look crisp and nostalgic. These early shots confirm it’s staying true to the OG aesthetic.

Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat”

The 2025 Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” stays true to its original formula with an all-black design from top to bottom. Also, the upper features smooth black nubuck, paired with tonal mesh panels and rubber accents for a uniform look.

Glossy black eyelets offer just enough contrast without breaking the dark aesthetic. Further, the midsole is finished in matte black, housing a visible Air unit in the heel for classic cushioning.

A black outsole rounds it out, stamped with a crisp white Nike logo. The heel tab brings back the OG Nike Air branding, locking in that nostalgic energy. Overall it's clean, simple, and timeless.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” will be released on Black Friday (November 28th, 2025). Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they are released.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
