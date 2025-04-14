Nike Is Dropping The Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” Again

Image via @zsneakerheadz
The Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” returns in full-family sizing for Black Friday 2025, reviving a fan-favorite colorway with classic details.

The Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” is set to make its long-awaited comeback on November 28th, 2025. Originally introduced in the mid-2000s, this all-black colorway quickly gained cult status among Jordan fans. Its stealthy design and premium feel made it a standout in the AJ4 lineup. Now, the iconic look is returning in full-family sizing. Also, that means everyone from toddlers to adults will have a shot at securing a pair. It’s a timely release too, dropping on Black Friday, a day already known for its all-out retail madness. Expect lines, raffles, and heavy demand.

The Air Jordan 4 first debuted in 1989, designed by Tinker Hatfield. It was Michael Jordan’s fourth signature model and one of the earliest to feature visible Air units and plastic wings for extra lockdown. The silhouette has seen countless colorways since, but few are as clean and timeless as the “Black Cat.” Based on the photos provided, this year’s pair stays true to form. It features a black suede upper, mesh panels, and tonal branding throughout. The glossy midsole and Nike Air branding on the heel add that extra bit of nostalgia. Overall, with the return lined up for the holidays, this pair is already shaping up to be one of 2025’s most anticipated drops.

Air Jordan 4 "Black Cat" Release Date

The Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” features a monochromatic black suede upper, matched with mesh netting on the side panels. Also, glossy black midsoles and tonal eyelets elevate the minimal look. Nike Air branding returns on the heel, adding classic appeal. Further, an icy outsole rounds out the build. Overall, this pair is clean, bold, and timeless. It sticks to what made the original such a fan favorite.

zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” will be released on Black Friday (November 28th, 2025). Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they are released. The release will include full-family sizing, making the return accessible to fans of all ages.

