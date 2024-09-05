Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” Returning Next Year

Jordan Brand is celebrating its 40 year anniversary next year.

The Air Jordan 4 is bringing back the iconic "Black Cat" colorway next year. This is huge news for sneaker fans. The "Black Cat" is one of the most beloved versions of the Jordan 4. Also, its sleek, all-black design gives it a timeless, versatile look that goes with anything. First released in 2006, the "Black Cat" quickly became a fan favorite. Its return is highly anticipated. Overall, the all-black upper, midsole, and outsole create a clean and bold appearance.

The premium nubuck material enhances the shoe’s luxurious feel. It's a perfect blend of style and performance, keeping true to the Air Jordan 4’s basketball roots. The Air Jordan 4 is known for its unique design. Features like the mesh side panels, winged eyelets, and visible Air unit make it stand out. With the return of the "Black Cat" colorway, fans get a chance to own a piece of sneaker history. This release will surely sell out fast. It's a must-have for collectors and casual wearers alike. The Air Jordan 4 "Black Cat" is set to make a major comeback, and everyone will want a pair. Don't miss out on this iconic release!

"Black Cat" Air Jordan 4

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a matching rubber sole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of black leather, with matching black overlays. All of the supporting details are all in black, lending itself to the Black Cat colorway. Finally, black branding on the tongues and heels completes the sneakers.