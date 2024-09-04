Air Jordan 2/3 "Black/Metallic Silver" Detailed Look

Dark vibes for the 2/3.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 2/3 “Black/Metallic Silver” is going to drop sometime this fall. Also, the retail price is expected to be $160 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the most significant releases from the biggest brands.

The sneakers feature a metallic silver rubber sole and a clean black midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of black leather material, with more black overlays. Also, metallic silver details add accents to the sneakers and create a fantastic touch. Finally, silver branding is on the tongues and black laces complete the design.

The Air Jordan 2/3 is gearing up for an exciting release with its upcoming "Black/Metallic Silver" colorway. This edition showcases a sleek and mostly black design, giving it a clean and bold look. The shoe features metallic silver details, adding a touch of shine that contrasts perfectly with the dark base. The "Black/Metallic Silver" colorway brings together the iconic elements of both the Air Jordan 2 and 3 models. The upper is crafted from premium materials, ensuring durability and style. The black leather base is accented by silver hits on the Jumpman logo, eyelets, and other small detailing, giving the sneaker a modern and edgy vibe.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.