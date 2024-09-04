Air Jordan 2/3 "Black/Metallic Silver" Detailed Look

The Air Jordan 2/3 is gearing up for an exciting release with its upcoming "Black/Metallic Silver" colorway. This edition showcases a sleek and mostly black design, giving it a clean and bold look. The shoe features metallic silver details, adding a touch of shine that contrasts perfectly with the dark base. The "Black/Metallic Silver" colorway brings together the iconic elements of both the Air Jordan 2 and 3 models. The upper is crafted from premium materials, ensuring durability and style. The black leather base is accented by silver hits on the Jumpman logo, eyelets, and other small detailing, giving the sneaker a modern and edgy vibe.
Comfort remains a top priority, with the Air Jordan 2/3 offering reliable cushioning and support for all-day wear. Whether you're on the court or hitting the streets, this colorway is designed to stand out while providing top-tier performance. Fans of the Air Jordan 2/3 are eagerly awaiting this release, as the "Black/Metallic Silver" colorway promises to be a versatile addition to any collection. With its combination of sleek design and classic Jordan performance, this sneaker is set to make a strong impact when it drops. Keep an eye out for its release soon.
"Black/Metallic Silver" Air Jordan 2/3
The sneakers feature a metallic silver rubber sole and a clean black midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of black leather material, with more black overlays. Also, metallic silver details add accents to the sneakers and create a fantastic touch. Finally, silver branding is on the tongues and black laces complete the design.
Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 2/3 “Black/Metallic Silver” is going to drop sometime this fall. Also, the retail price is expected to be $160 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the most significant releases from the biggest brands.
