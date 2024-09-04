Air Jordan 1 Low 85 “Metallic Black” Retailer Images

A classic black and white.

The Air Jordan 1 Low 85 is making a statement with its upcoming "Metallic Black" colorway, featuring a sleek combination of white, black, and grey hues, highlighted by a metallic black Swoosh. This fresh take on the classic silhouette blends traditional colors with a modern twist. Crafted from premium materials with careful attention to detail, the Air Jordan 1 Low 85 offers both style and durability. Its timeless design makes it a versatile addition for any sneaker lover. Whether you're out on the streets or looking to elevate your wardrobe, these sneakers are sure to stand out.

The clean colorway, paired with metallic accents, adds a touch of sophistication to any look. With anticipation building, sneakerheads are eagerly awaiting the release of the Air Jordan 1 Low 85 "Metallic Black" colorway. Known for its sleek design and high-quality craftsmanship, this edition is expected to become a must-have for collections everywhere. Keep an eye out for the official release date and make sure you grab a pair of these coveted sneakers before they sell out.

"Metallic Black" Air Jordan 1 Low 85

Image via size?

The sneakers feature a light grey rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of white leather with more white overlays. Also, the sneakers feature a black leather Swoosh on the sides as well as black heel tabs. Black and white branding can be found on both the tongues and the heels. Overall, this is a clean and simple colorway for a very popular shoe.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low 85 “Metallic Black” will be released this holiday season. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via size?