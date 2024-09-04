Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Howard University” Surfaces Online: New Images

New photos have dropped of the highly anticipated Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Howard University" colorway, building even more excitement. Originally set to mirror the exclusive "PE" pair gifted to the school in 2023, this release still pays tribute to Howard University with a fresh new color scheme. It marks a historic moment as the first Nike x HBCU collaboration available to the public. Fans can look forward to grabbing this iconic pair, which celebrates both sneaker culture and the heritage of HBCUs.
The "Howard University" Air Jordan 1 Low OG goes beyond being just a sneaker. It bridges the gap between iconic sneaker culture and the rich history of HBCUs. Featuring a classic low-top silhouette, this edition stands out with Howard University's unique colors, making it a must-have for collectors. The partnership adds layers of meaning to the Air Jordan 1 Low OG, blending style with cultural significance. This release isn't just about fashion; it's a symbol of pride and legacy. Don't miss the chance to own a piece of history that beautifully combines timeless style with cultural pride.
"Howard University" Air Jordan 1 Low OG
These sneakers feature a blue rubber sole with a clean sail midsole. The base is made of white leather, contrasted by navy and red leather overlays. A navy Nike Swoosh decorates the sides, along with white laces and a white tongue. Red Nike branding on the tongue matches the colorway. The heels have the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo in blue stitching, giving them a classic look.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Howard University” will be released on October 12th. Also, the retail price will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
[Via]