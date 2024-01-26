The Air Jordan 1 Low OG is gearing up for a special release with the upcoming "Howard University" colorway. This edition marks the exact model of the exclusive "PE" pair gifted to the school in 2023. This pair creates a unique connection between the sneaker and Howard University. Overall, this collaboration signifies a significant milestone as it's the first time a Nike x HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) collaboration will be made available to the public.

The "Howard University" Air Jordan 1 Low OG is momentous. It bridges the worlds of iconic sneaker culture and the rich heritage of HBCUs. Anticipated to become a coveted addition to sneaker collections, this release features a classic low-top silhouette and the distinctive "Howard University" color scheme. Next, the unique connection to the university and the historic collaboration with an HBCU add a meaningful dimension to the Air Jordan 1 Low OG. This pair is not just a stylish sneaker but also a symbol of cultural significance.

“Howard University” Air Jordan 1 Low OG

The sneakers feature a light gum rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Next, cream leather constructs the base of the sneakers, with cracked red overlays that create an interesting aesthetic. Also, a cracked blue Nike Swoosh is on the sides. The tongues and heels both feature Nike and Jordan branding, and the insoles feature Howard University’s Bison branding.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Howard University” will be released in the holiday season of 2024. Also, the retail price will be announced closer to when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

