Air Jordan 5 "Black Cat" Rumored Release Details Revealed

Overall, the Air Jordan 5 is one of those sneakers that has always dazzled sneakerheads. When it came out all the way back in 1990, it became a pop culture mainstay. Much of this is due to The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air which remains a massive show. Although this sneaker was surpassed by some of the other silhouettes, fans still love it. At this stage, the shoe is 34 years old, and in 2024, Jumpman has big plans for it. All sorts of great colorways will be coming out, and fans have reason to be excited.

Of course, one thing that Jumpman likes to do is take iconic color schemes from one silhouette and transplant it onto another. Typically, Jordan Brand will do this with the Air Jordan 3 and 4, as well as the Air Jordan 6 and 7. However, seldom do they end up doing this with the AJ5. Well, that looks like it is about to change. Thanks to a new photoshop rendering from @zsneakerheadz and sneakerfiles.com, it looks like a "Black Cat" offering is being released. Of course, this is a reference to the Jordan 4 of the same name.

"Black Cat" Air Jordan 5

Overall, there isn't much to say about the look of the shoe. It is black every where, and that is pretty much it. However, that is exactly what you want from a shoe that calls itself "Black Cat." All you need is something simple that is stealthy and sleek. This shoe definitely accomplishes all of that.

According to @zsneakerheadz and sneakerfiles.com, the new sneaker is going to be coming out during the Holiday season of 2024. However, an official release date has not yet been revealed. Even the cost of the shoe has not yet been unveiled. Let us know what you think of this Air Jordan 5, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

