Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack On-Foot Photos Revealed

Travis Scott and Jordan Brand have been doing a lot of great work over the past few years. Overall, Scott has dropped a lot of dope sneakers with Jumpman. However, most of his shoes have been colorways of already-established models. The same can be said of his work with Nike, where he even lent his talents to the Mac Attack. Since starting his partnership with Jumpman, fans have been asking for a signature shoe. Of course, they don't just give those out to anyone. Instead, you have to earn it. Well, it seems like Travis has done just that.

Soon, he will be dropping off the Jordan Jumpman Jack. Interestingly enough, this sneaker has a trainer vibe to it thanks to the strap over the toe. However, the sneaker also has Jumpman basketball shoe vibes. At the end of the day, it is meant to be a Jumpman lifestyle shoe that can become a staple of any wardrobe. Whether or not fans resonate with it, still remains to be seen. Thanks to @yankeekicks, however, we now have some on-foot images of this brand-new offering.

Read More: Nike Ja 1 "All-Star" Gets A Release Date: Official Photos

A New Travis Scott Signature

As you can see from these images, the shoe has a white base. Secondly, we get some brown mocha leather underneath. Subsequently, a cream Nike swoosh is added to bring the whole look together. A red Jumpman logo is placed on the tongue, and lastly, we get a gum outsole.

According to numerous sources, including Sneaker Bar Detroit, this sneaker is going to be coming out in the Spring of this year. Other than that, not much is known about the shoe. That said, Scott is affiliated with it, which means people will definitely tune in. Let us know what you think of the new shoe, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will always keep you informed on the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Read More: Nike Ja 1 “Red Stardust” Receives Official Photos