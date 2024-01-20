Jordan Jumpman Jack TR x Travis Scott “University Red” Photos

The Jordan Jumpman Jack TR, a stylish collaboration between Travis Scott and Jordan Brand, is generating excitement with its upcoming "University Red" colorway. This sneaker is more than just a shoe; it's a blend of Travis Scott's creative influence and Jordan's iconic style. The design features the distinctive Jumpman logo and unique elements that set it apart. Whether you're hitting the court or hitting the streets, the Jumpman Jack TR is ready for action. The "University Red" hue injects a bold and vibrant energy into the sneaker, making it a standout choice.

Travis Scott's touch adds a fresh and contemporary feel, appealing to both fans of Jordan and the artist himself. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the release, knowing that this collaboration brings something special to their collection. Keep an eye out for the drop and be prepared to step into a unique blend of style and collaboration with the Jordan Jumpman Jack TR in "University Red." It's not just a shoe; it's a fashion statement that reflects the best of both worlds.

“University Red” Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack TR

The sneakers feature a cream rubber sole and a clean white midsole. A black material constructs the base of the uppers, with white leather overlays. Also, a university redl backward Swoosh lets everyone know that this pair is a Travis Scott sneaker. Finally, the tongue and heels showcase red Jordan and Travis accents, while a strap covers the bottom part of the laces.

Hypebeast reports that the Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack "Sail" will be released in the Summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

