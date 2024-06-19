Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack TR “Dark Mocha” Release Date Revealed

More detailed images have surfaced for this pair.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack TR "Dark Mocha" will be released on October 4th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop.

These sneakers boast a sleek black rubber sole combined with a minimalist black midsole. The uppers, crafted from black fabric with brown leather accents, exude sophistication. Additionally, a reversed black Swoosh, a signature touch from Travis Scott , adds to their unique appeal. Brown Jordan and Travis Scott branding on the tongue and heel, along with a strap around the base of the laces, complete the design. This sneaker is poised to be one of the biggest releases of the year.

The "Dark Mocha" colorway adds a unique flair to the Jordan Jumpman Jack, highlighted by vibrant red accents and a striking reverse Swoosh. Beyond its aesthetics, this shoe excels in performance. With responsive cushioning and a sturdy build, it's ready for any challenge. As Travis Scott continues to influence sneaker culture, the Jordan Jumpman Jack showcases his creativity and impact . Bold and dynamic, it captures Scott's distinct style and vision, making it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike.

