Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack TR “Dark Mocha” Release Date Revealed

Travis Scott's renowned Jordan model, the Jordan Jumpman Jack, makes a statement with its latest "Dark Mocha" edition. Featuring a sleek black base and rich dark brown overlays, this shoe blends sophistication with boldness. Expertly crafted, the Jumpman Jack merges classic design with modern technology, ensuring optimal style and performance. From its supportive midsole to its durable outsole, every detail is designed for comfort and stability, both on and off the court.
The "Dark Mocha" colorway adds a unique flair to the Jordan Jumpman Jack, highlighted by vibrant red accents and a striking reverse Swoosh. Beyond its aesthetics, this shoe excels in performance. With responsive cushioning and a sturdy build, it's ready for any challenge. As Travis Scott continues to influence sneaker culture, the Jordan Jumpman Jack showcases his creativity and impact. Bold and dynamic, it captures Scott's distinct style and vision, making it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike.
"Dark Mocha" Jordan Jumpman Jack TR x Travis Scott
These sneakers boast a sleek black rubber sole combined with a minimalist black midsole. The uppers, crafted from black fabric with brown leather accents, exude sophistication. Additionally, a reversed black Swoosh, a signature touch from Travis Scott, adds to their unique appeal. Brown Jordan and Travis Scott branding on the tongue and heel, along with a strap around the base of the laces, complete the design. This sneaker is poised to be one of the biggest releases of the year.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack TR “Dark Mocha” will be released on October 4th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
[Via]