Supreme x Nike Air Max 2 CB 94 Low Drops This Week In 3 Colorways

The Supreme x Nike Air Max 2 CB 94 Low drops in just a few days. This collaboration brings fresh energy to Charles Barkley's iconic signature basketball sneaker from the 90s.

Complex Sneakers reports that the Supreme x Nike Air Max 2 CB 94 Low is releasing on March 5th, 2026.

Supreme and Nike deliver three distinct colorways for this highly anticipated streetwear release. The exclusive sneaker features a premium leather upper throughout the entire construction beautifully.

Perforated reflective mesh underlays provide breathability and eye-catching visual contrast against the leather base. An array of co-branded details appears throughout all three colorway options available currently.

The collection includes classic black, clean white, and luxurious metallic gold colorway variations. Each version maintains the Air Max 2 CB 94's signature chunky silhouette and visible Air cushioning. Supreme branding hits the tongue and insole with bold red box logos instantly recognizable.

The reflective mesh panels create stunning light-catching effects in low-light conditions for nighttime wear. Premium leather construction elevates these beyond typical retro basketball releases significantly and noticeably throughout. The Air Max cushioning delivers both heritage aesthetics and legitimate comfort for all-day wear.

Charles Barkley's original signature sneaker gets the Supreme treatment after nearly three decades of existence. This collaboration represents Supreme's continued dominance in the sneaker collaboration space with major brands.

Supreme x Nike Air Max 2 CB 94 Low

The Air Max 2 CB 94 was Charles Barkley's signature shoe during his peak years. That chunky 90s basketball aesthetic translates surprisingly well to modern streetwear styling today.

The perforated reflective mesh is such a cool technical detail that elevates these significantly. Black and white colorways offer classic wearability while gold screams luxury and boldness.

Supreme's red box logo branding adds instant hype and collectibility to the release. The visible Air Max cushioning in the heel remains iconic after all these years.

Premium leather construction gives these a quality feel that justifies the collaboration premium pricing. This is way more wearable than most Supreme sneaker collaborations in recent memory.

Also the retail price of these will be $145 when they are released.