Drake Previews CPFM x Nike ACG Collection Dropping Tomorrow

BY Ben Atkinson
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Rapper Drake attends day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Drake previewed the CPFM x Nike ACG collection dropping tomorrow at 10 AM featuring vibrant outdoor gear and accessories.

Drake recently showcased the highly anticipated Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike ACG collection on social media. The collaboration drops tomorrow at 10 AM, merging technical outdoor performance with CPFM's signature psychedelic aesthetic.

Drake's preview has generated massive hype among streetwear and outdoor enthusiasts across platforms. The collection combines ACG's heavy-duty outdoor specifications with Cactus Plant Flea Market's unique creative vision.

Nike ACG brings legitimate technical performance built for rugged natural environments and extreme conditions. CPFM adds vibrant, surreal design elements that transform functional gear into statement fashion pieces.

Drake wore a grey polo featuring ACG and CPFM co-branding with unique graphic details. Black cargo pants with neon green accents showcase the collection's bold color palette throughout. A rainbow gradient cap with reflective elements demonstrates the collaboration's playful approach to outdoor wear.

The collection includes jackets, pants, tops, and accessories designed for outdoor adventures with style. Neon colors, gradient patterns, and CPFM's signature smiley faces appear throughout the entire lineup.

Rainbow pullover jackets and nature-inspired graphics celebrate wilderness exploration with psychedelic flair and energy. This collaboration represents the perfect intersection of technical outdoor gear and avant-garde streetwear design.

The collection launches tomorrow at 10 AM through Nike and select retailers worldwide. Overall, Drake's early endorsement has amplified already significant anticipation for this unique ACG collaboration drop.

Drake Wears CPFM x Nike ACG Collection

This collaboration is genuinely wild, combining two completely different design philosophies into one cohesive collection. Also ACG typically focuses on serious outdoor performance with understated earth tones and technical fabrics.

CPFM brings that signature acid-trip aesthetic with neon colors and surreal graphic treatments. Further the rainbow gradient pieces look absolutely wild paired with the functional cargo pants.

That reflective cap Drake wore would be perfect for outdoor adventures and festivals alike. The grey polo with co-branding feels more wearable than typical CPFM loudness surprisingly.

Finally black cargo pants with neon green accents strike a nice balance between function and flash. Drake wearing it elevates the hype significantly before the 10 AM drop tomorrow.

