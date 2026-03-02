Ranking Every Women’s Exclusive Air Jordan 4 Release

Women's exclusive Air Jordan 4 releases have evolved from afterthoughts to some of the most sought-after sneakers in the game. What started as simple colorway swaps has grown into a category that pushes boundaries with premium materials, bold palettes, and high-profile collaborations.

From A Ma Maniere's luxurious leather work to Olivia Kim's designs, women's AJ4s have proven they can stand toe-to-toe with any men's release. Pastel seafoams, earthy mushrooms, and metallic shimmers have all found their way onto this iconic silhouette, each bringing something unique to the table.

With Jordan Brand continuing to invest in women's exclusives, the category only gets stronger. Here's our ranking of every women's exclusive Air Jordan 4 release:

25. WMNS AJ4 Retro "Vivid Sulfur"

The WMNS Air Jordan 4 "Vivid Sulfur" rounds out our ranking at 25 with its bold yellow accents. White leather dominates the upper with vivid sulfur yellow appearing on the eyelets, collar, and outsole.

Black hits on the wings and heel provide contrast to the bright palette. The sulfur yellow pops hard against the clean white base, creating a look that's impossible to ignore.

24. WMNS AJ4 Retro "Valentine's Day"

At 24, the WMNS Air Jordan 4 "Valentine's Day" delivers romantic vibes with sail leather and gym red accents. Cream-colored upper keeps things soft while red appears on the collar, eyelets, heel, and outsole.

The vintage sail tones give it an aged look straight from the box. It's a clean Valentine's execution that works best around February but feels seasonal year-round.

23. WMNS AJ4 Retro "Net Black"

Landing at 23, the WMNS Air Jordan 4 "Net Black" goes full stealth with all-black everything. Black leather and mesh netting throughout create a tonal monochromatic look.

The only contrast comes from the visible Air unit in the heel. It's maximum versatility with minimal flair, perfect for those seeking an understated Air Jordan 4 in their rotation.

22. AJ4 Retro "Iced Carmine"

Sitting at 22, the Air Jordan 4 "Iced Carmine" features soft pink corduroy throughout the upper. Pink corduroy creates a unique texture while sail accents on the wings and midsole add vintage contrast.

Black laces and outsole ground the pastel palette. The corduroy material brings unexpected 70s energy to the classic silhouette in a feminine colorway.

21. WMNS AJ4 Retro TEX "Worn Blue Denim"

The WMNS Air Jordan 4 TEX "Worn Blue Denim" claims 21 with actual denim construction. Light blue denim on the collar transitions to darker, worn denim on the toe and mudguard.

White leather overlays and cream midsole balance the blue tones. Gum outsole adds casual streetwear vibes while TEX weatherproofing makes it functional beyond looks.

20. WMNS AJ4 Retro "Net White"

At 20, the WMNS Air Jordan 4 "Net White" keeps things clean with all-white construction. White leather and mesh throughout with subtle grey undertones.

Gold hardware on the lace locks adds the only pop of contrast. It's pure minimalism that works with everything but doesn't demand attention in a field full of bolder releases.

19. Air Jordan 4 Retro "Blank Canvas"

The Air Jordan 4 "Blank Canvas" sits at 19 with its sail-toned canvas upper throughout. Cream canvas material creates that artist-ready aesthetic from the name.

Tiny color hits on the outsole in blue and red add subtle personality. It's intentionally understated, perfect for customizers or those seeking minimalist vibes.

18. WMNS Air Jordan 4 Retro "Splatter"

Landing at 18, the WMNS Air Jordan 4 "Splatter" brings art studio energy with pink and black paint marks. Sail upper gets hit with random pink splatter patterns across the leather.

Black overlays and gold hardware add contrast to the artistic chaos. No 2 pairs are identical thanks to the randomized splatter application.

17. AJ4 Retro NRG "Singles Day"

The Air Jordan 4 NRG "Singles Day" claims 17 with its China-exclusive red leather construction. All-red upper, midsole, and laces create a tonal monochromatic look.

Black eyelets and collar provide minimal contrast while the gum outsole adds warmth. The NRG designation means premium materials celebrating China's massive shopping holiday on 11/11.

16. Air Jordan 4 Retro "Rasta"

At 16, the Air Jordan 4 "Rasta" brings reggae culture through red, yellow, and green accents. White leather base lets the Rastafarian colors pop on the mesh netting.

Grey speckled midsole and green outsole complete the cultural tribute. The color combination carries meaning beyond aesthetics, honoring Bob Marley's legacy.

15. WMNS AJ4 Retro "Forget Me Not"

The WMNS Air Jordan 4 "Forget Me Not" breaks into the top 15 with delicate baby blue tones. White leather base with powder blue overlays on the collar, eyelets, and midsole.

The soft pastel palette references the forget-me-not flower's gentle beauty. It's feminine without being loud, spring-ready while working year-round.

14. WMNS Air Jordan 4 Retro "Orchid"

Sitting at 14, the WMNS Air Jordan 4 "Orchid" brings sophisticated purple suede throughout the upper. Rich orchid purple dominates with cream speckled wings and midsole providing contrast.

Black eyelets and collar add grounding to the floral-inspired palette. The premium suede construction elevates this beyond typical women's releases.

13. Wmns Air Jordan 4 Retro "Mushroom"

The WMNS Air Jordan 4 "Mushroom" enters the top 13 as the ultimate earth-tone neutral. Mushroom brown suede covers the entire upper with black accents on wings and collar.

Cream midsole and matching outsole complete the fall-ready palette. This colorway proved pastels weren't the only path to women's exclusive success.

12. AJ4 Retro "Canyon Purple"

Breaking into the top 12, the Air Jordan 4 "Canyon Purple" fearlessly combines purple suede with olive green accents. Deep canyon purple material dominates while army olive appears on the speckled midsole and outsole.

Orange hits on the collar add unexpected warmth to the desert-inspired palette. The color combination shouldn't work, but absolutely does.

11. Air Jordan 4 Retro "Frozen Moments"

The AJ4 "Frozen Moments" claims 11 with its winter-ready grey and white palette. Light grey suede on the toe and mudguard transitions to white leather on the upper.

Reflective silver wings catch light like ice crystals. Cream midsole and translucent outsole complete the frozen aesthetic perfectly.

10. WMNS Air Jordan 4 Retro "Abundance/Seafoam"

Breaking into the top 10, the WMNS Air Jordan 4 "Abundance/Seafoam" delivers minty fresh energy. Soft seafoam green suede covers the entire upper with minimal contrast.

Black eyelets provide the only dark accent against the pastel palette. This colorway proved women's exclusives could generate just as much hype as men's drops.

9. WMNS AJ4 Retro "Seafoam"

At 9, the WMNS Air Jordan 4 "Seafoam" brings clean white leather with seafoam green accents. White dominates the upper while seafoam green appears on the collar, eyelets, and outsole.

Black wings provide necessary contrast against the light palette. The seafoam and white combination creates fresh spring vibes that work year-round.

8. WMNS Air Jordan 4 Retro "Starfish"

The WMNS Air Jordan 4 "Starfish" breaks into the top 8 with its black mesh upper and orange detailing. Black textile dominates with starfish orange stitching visible throughout the construction.

Grey midsole and bright orange outsole complete the Halloween-ready palette. The mesh construction adds a unique texture while orange accents pop against the dark base.

7. Olivia Kim x WMNS Air Jordan 4 Retro "No Cover"

Claiming 7, the Olivia Kim x WMNS Air Jordan 4 "No Cover" goes full avant-garde with textured black pony hair. All-black pony hair covers the entire upper, creating a premium, luxurious feel.

The furry texture makes this unlike any other AJ4 release. Olivia Kim's creative direction brought high-fashion sensibility to women's Jordans in a major way.

6. WMNS Air Jordan 4 Retro "Shimmer"

The WMNS Air Jordan 4 "Shimmer" enters the top 6 with its stunning bronze and peach tones. Shimmering bronze leather on the mudguard transitions to peachy cream on the upper.

Matching bronze midsole and gum outsole create tonal sophistication. The metallic shimmer catches light beautifully, making this perfect for any occasion.

5. A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 Retro "While You Were Sleeping"

At 5, the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 "While You Were Sleeping" brings luxury through cream tones and mixed materials. Sail and cream leather throughout with premium suede on the toe.

Black heel and dark brown outsole provide grounding to the light palette. A Ma Maniere's signature elevated approach makes this collaboration instant grail material.

4. WMNS Air Jordan 4 "Rust Pink Thunder"

Next up, the WMNS Air Jordan 4 "Rust Pink Thunder" dominates with black nubuck and rust pink accents. Black suede covers the entire upper while rust pink appears on the eyelets, mesh, and midsole.

The unique pink shade sits perfectly between coral and mauve. This colorway proved pink could absolutely dominate when executed with confidence.

3. Air Jordan 4 Retro Craft "Photon Dust"

The Air Jordan 4 Retro Craft "Photon Dust" claims the bronze medal at 3 with premium grey tones. Light photon dust grey covers the leather and suede upper throughout.

Cream accents on the eyelets and midsole add warmth to the neutral palette. The Craft designation means elevated materials and construction throughout, making this truly premium.

2. AJ4 x A Ma Manière WMNS "Violet Ore"

Taking silver at 2, the Air Jordan 4 x A Ma Maniere "Violet Ore" delivers with violet grey suede throughout. Rich violet grey nubuck dominates with matching tonal detailing across the entire upper.

Black heel and brown outsole add depth to the monochromatic palette. A Ma Maniere's first women-focused collab set a new standard for luxury in women's Jordans.

1. Air Jordan 4 x Off-White WMNS "Sail"

The Air Jordan 4 x Off-White "Sail" reigns supreme at 1 with Virgil Abloh's deconstructed genius. Sail and cream tones throughout with exposed stitching and translucent panels.