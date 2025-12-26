New Women's Air Jordan 4 Denim “Iced Carmine” Is Dropping Next Summer

Jordan Brand continues to lean into softer palettes with the women’s Air Jordan 4 Denim “Iced Carmine,” set to release next summer. This pair takes a familiar silhouette and pushes it in a more lifestyle-focused direction, blending classic Air Jordan 4 design with pastel tones and denim-inspired textures.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 4 Denim “Iced Carmine” will be released in the summer of 2026.

It feels intentional, seasonal, and clearly built with everyday wear in mind. The “Iced Carmine” colorway swaps traditional leather panels for a pink denim upper that gives the shoe a lighter, more relaxed feel.

It’s a subtle move, but one that changes the entire personality of the Air Jordan 4. Instead of leaning aggressive or performance-driven, this version feels casual and versatile without losing its identity.

The creamy, slightly translucent midsole adds contrast and helps ground the softer upper, while still keeping the shoe recognizable at first glance. Jordan Brand has found success lately reworking core models for women with new material changes.

This release fits right into that strategy. It doesn’t chase hype or nostalgia. Instead, it offers a fresh take that feels current and wearable. With summer in mind, the Air Jordan 4 Denim “Iced Carmine” looks positioned to be an easy go-to rather than a special-occasion sneaker.

Air Jordan 4 Denim “Iced Carmine” Retail Price

This Air Jordan 4 features a soft pink denim upper that immediately gives it a lighter, more casual look. The denim texture feels consistent across the panels and avoids looking overly distressed.

Creamy translucent accents appear along the midsole and outsole, adding warmth without overpowering the colorway. The mesh side panels stay true to the original shape and help balance the softer materials.

A pale pink heel tab with subtle branding keeps things minimal. The visible Air unit sits cleanly within the midsole and adds a familiar touch. Overall, the shoe looks easy to wear and thoughtfully put together. It feels more lifestyle-focused than aggressive.