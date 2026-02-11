On Sunday (February 8), the NFL shared a video of Stefon Diggs acknowledging his “friends and family” at Super Bowl LX on Instagram. The video has since raised questions, as in it, he greets a woman whom Offset allegedly cheated on Cardi B with. The woman, Pree, can be seen saying "I love you" as he walks by. Pree also shared various photos from the big game on her own account, making her presence known.

“First Superbowl, God willing we run it back next year 🏈❤️💯,” she captioned the post. For now, the nature of Pree and Diggs' relationship remains unclear. Fans, however, have plenty of theories.

News of Pree showing love to Diggs at the Super Bowl comes amid rumors that he and Cardi B have gone their separate ways. The two of them hard-launched their romance at a New York Knicks game last May. They welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, in November.

Did Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Break Up?

Fans started to suspect trouble in paradise over the weekend, when they noticed that Cardi and Diggs unfollowed each other on Instagram. The femcee also shared a video of herself jamming out to Bad Bunny in a car before the Super Bowl ended, indicating that she left the game early.

She supported the Puerto Rican artist during his halftime show alongside Jessica Alba, Karol G, Pedro Pascal, and more. The day before the Super Bowl, a reporter asked her if she had any words of encouragement for her boo. She just said, "Good luck," before walking off.