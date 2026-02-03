Stefon Diggs Reveals If He’ll Propose To Cardi B After The Super Bowl

BY Caroline Fisher
Stefon Diggs Cardi B Super Bowl
Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) and wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) walks off the field against the Buffalo Bills after the game at Highmark Stadium. Gregory Fisher / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Stefon Diggs and Cardi B's relationship appears to be doing better than ever, and fans are curious when they'll take it to the next level.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have been an item for a while now. They went public with their relationship at a New York Knicks game last May, and just a few months later, they welcomed a baby boy. This has left a lot of fans wondering when the happy couple will finally decide to tie the knot. According to the athlete, he'd like to have one major feat under his belt before he pops the big question.

While taking part in Super Bowl 2026 festivities at the San Jose Convention Center yesterday (February 2), he was asked if the femcee would be getting a ring anytime soon. “I gotta get mine first,” he said, as seen in a clip shared by New York Post Sports on Instagram.

Super Bowl LX will take place on February 8, 2026, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Stefon Diggs Legal Issues

Whether or not Diggs proposes to Cardi after the Super Bowl remains to be seen. He does, however, have some legal issues to get squared away in the coming months. In December, his former private chef hit him with a series of serious allegations. She accuses him of hitting her, strangling her, and more, over a salary dispute.

Diggs' attorney, David Meier, denied the allegations on his behalf in a statement. "The timing and motivation for making the allegations is crystal clear: they are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee's satisfaction," it reads. "Stefon looks forward to establishing the truth in a court of law."

He insists the allegations are "are unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated -- because they did not occur." Diggs is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment on February 13. The arraignment was previously scheduled for January 23, but was ultimately pushed back per the wide receiver's request due to the Super Bowl.

