Cam’ron & Mase Question Why Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Are Covered Differently Than Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

In a recent podcast, Cam'ron and Mase compared the media's coverage of Cardi B and Stefon Diggs and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Cardi B and Taylor Swift may both be in relationships with NFL players, but according to Cam'ron and Mase, the media treats their romances very differently. They shared this take during a recent episode of It Is What It Is, theorizing that this could have a few simple explanations.

“They’re looking at it like this one is cleaner, this one is not,” Mase claimed. “This one is white, this one is not. This one seems to be monogamy, this one is, like, three or four baby mothers. It’s like this is not gonna help us.”

“Why would you put Offset and Cardi B and Stefon Diggs in the media for your franchise,” he continued. “That’s a debacle waiting to happen.” Cam proceeded to chime in, arguing that “Black people handle things different than white people.”

“Taylor Swift is up in the box. Cardi B’s on the field,” he said. “If Cardi B is on the field when all the players are leaving or going in the locker room after they win, if I’m a news reporter, I’m going to run and get that, because you don’t know what she’s liable to say. She’ll say anything.”

How Many Kids Does Stefon Diggs Have?

“Imagine if Taylor Swift was on the field at any of these games?," he added. "It’s different cultures as well. It’s culture. If Cardi B is ever on the field, they’re gonna run up to her with a microphone. That’s just the way it goes.”

Cam'ron went on to commend Diggs for keeping the drama to a minimum despite having six kids with six different women.

“I told one of my chicks the other day, like, ‘If Cardi B could handle it, who are you to be questioning me about somebody else if Cardi B is accepting another three or four children on the way.’ The fact that he has this organized and all situated, that’s the bigger props. I’m more in awe of that. If it’s good enough for Cardi B, none of y’all say nothing to me," he concluded. “They hating on a playa."

