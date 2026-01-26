Cardi B Joins Stefon Diggs On The Field To Celebrate As Patriots Advance To The Super Bowl

BY Cole Blake
AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos
DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 25: Artist Cardi B poses for a photo following the AFC Championship Playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. The New England Patriots defeat the Denver Broncos 10-7. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Cardi B was thrilled after Stefon Diggs and the Patriots defeated the Broncos 10-7 in the AFC Championship.

Cardi B joined her boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, on the field at Denver's Empower Field at Mile High Stadium as the New England Patriots defeated the Broncos to advance to Super Bowl LX on Sunday. A clip of the two celebrating the achievement is going viral on social media. "We're going to the Super Bowl," Cardi exclaims in the video.

The Patriots' social media team even shared the clip on Instagram, adding in the caption, "Let Them Know Cardi!" Fans loved the enthusiasm in the comments section. "Cardi over Taylor everyday of the week," one user wrote, referencing Taylor Swift's support of the Kansas City Chiefs. Another suggested Cardi join Bad Bunny for his Halftime Show, writing: "Now jump on stage with bad bunny!"

It's not the first time Cardi has celebrated Stefon Diggs and the Patriots' playoff success in recent weeks. She's also trolled the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers after her boyfriend's team defeated both.

Who Is Playing In The Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LX will feature the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks. While the Patriots defeated the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship on Sunday, the Seahawks outlasted the Los Angeles Rams. The game will be a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX, in which the Pats won 28-24 after an iconic interception by Malcolm Butler to seal the game.

After the Super Bowl, Diggs will appear in court for his arraignment over a felony charge of strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of assault. The legal trouble comes after his former private chef told police that he allegedly attacked her during an argument over her financial compensation. He has already denied the allegations. Cardi even came to his defense in a since-deleted post on X. "Not once has that woman said anything to me about being touched.. NOT ONCE!!," she wrote, as caught by TMZ.

