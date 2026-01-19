Cardi B says she once made $12,000 in a single night while dancing at a strip club in Dallas, Texas, before her music career took off. She recalled the highly profitable night in a recent post on social media that has been circulating online.

“I remember when I stripping, Dallas was different,” Cardi B said during a livestream. “They booked me out there and I made about $12,000 in one night. Dead serious. That was good money. Real good money.”

Fans on social media have been loving the candor. "I love she never shy away from her past reason it’s so hard for people to diss her," one user commented when Live Bitez shared a clip of the stream on Instagram. Another added: "See I like her like this when she’s not chill and not always in some drama and screaming lol."

Cardi B's "Little Miss Drama Tour"

Cardi B is currently gearing up for her highly anticipated Little Miss Drama Tour. Beginning on February 11, she'll kick off a run of 35 shows by performing in Palm Desert at Acrisure Arena. From there, she'll travel across the United States and Canada, taking over venues in Portland, Seattle, Houston, Chicago, New York City, Toronto, and more cities before wrapping up with back-to-back shows in Atlanta at State Farm Arena in April.

The tour will be in support of Cardi's sophomore album, Am I the Drama?, which she finally shared back in September after years of anticipation. The project featured collaborations with Summer Walker, Selena Gomez, Kehlani, Lizzo, Cash Cobain, Janet Jackson, Tyla, and Megan Thee Stallion, among others.