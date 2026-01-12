Cardi B was thrilled to see the New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Chargers in their Wildcard matchup on Sunday night. She shared several posts on social media afterward, celebrating her boyfriend Stefon Diggs' victory. With the result, the Pats will advance to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

"That's what I'm talking about. Take them to Tulum," Cardi exclaimed in one video post. "They wanna go to Tulum, tonight on Delta. Put them on Delta." Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Cardi also shared a clip from America's Next Top Model and wrote: "My Pat nation family how we feeling tonight?….we did that !!"

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs' Relationship

Cardi B began dating Stefon Diggs after she split from her estranged husband, Offset. The two confirmed their relationship last year and announced they were expecting their first child together. Cardi welcomed their son in November.

In other news, Stefon Diggs is currently facing a felony charge of strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of assault. His former private chef told police that he allegedly attacked her during an argument over her financial compensation. He has denied the allegations.

Cardi came to his defense in a since-deleted post on X. "Not once has that woman said anything to me about being touched.. NOT ONCE!!," she wrote, as caught by TMZ.

Last week, Diggs' arraignment was postponed from January 23 to February 9. His lawyers requested the change in case the Patriots make it to the Super Bowl, and prosecutors did not object.

In a statement provided to Boston 25, a spokesperson for the New England Patriots defended Diggs. “The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs. Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon,” the statement read. “We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”