Cardi B isn't letting anyone play with Stefon Diggs' name. The rapper and girlfriend and to the New England Patriots wide receiver rushed to his defense on her X account earlier today after a fellow user pointed out that Diggs is facing serious assault allegations. He also formally faces charges of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery.

However, the mother of four didn't want to hear it, especially since she claims the person making these destructive claims is lying. That person is Stefon's ex-private chef. She accused the NFL star of choking and hitting her during an alleged dispute over compensation in early December 2025.

"Not once has that woman said anything to me about being touched.. NOT ONCE!!," Cardi B wrote in a now-deleted post as of this morning per TMZ.

Moreover, the AM I THE DRAMA? artist shared a screenshot of what she alleges is a text from the chef who's name seems to be Lynette.

There's not much context, although it appears to be about the allegations.

It reads, "I'm sooo sorry, I can't talk to you, I didn't say that especially in the way it was written..." The text concludes, "Please contact my mediator and she will answer anything you need to know. But only in person and confidently. Lynette..."

Stefon Diggs Still Allowed To Play For The Patriots

Cardi signed off with one more confident declaration. "Mind you, we was talking every single day until she left that house and she JUST wrote me this.. but I’m gonna let the courts handle sh*t and when it gets handled I want all yall talkin sh*t on your f*ckin knees with apologies just as loud the way yall been harassing over a lie… and I put that on my two month old son in the name of the lord!! That’s how confident I am."

The Patriots organization is just as sure that Diggs is not guilty of these alleged actions. "The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs. Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon," a spokesperson for the team said when the news broke at the end of December.

Even though the 32-year-old pass catcher is scheduled to be arraigned on January 23, he's still able to play. In fact, he suited up and took the field for the Patriots' final regular season game against the Miami Dolphins. He recorded three receptions which went for 43 yards in a blowout 35-10 win.