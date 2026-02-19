Air Jordan 8 "BIN 23" Gets Updated Colorway Ahead Of Summer Release

Jordan Brand has made significant changes to the Air Jordan 8 "BIN 23" before its summer release. The updated design features a completely different color blocking scheme than originally shown.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Air Jordan 8 "BIN 23" is going to be released at some point in July of 2026.

The refreshed Air Jordan 8 comes dressed entirely in rich forest green suede. The monochromatic approach covers the upper, midsole, and mudguard in matching green tones. This creates a cohesive tonal aesthetic throughout the entire sneaker.

The original version featured tan or cream accents on the midsole panels. Those lighter contrast points provided visual breaks in the design. Jordan Brand decided to eliminate those contrasting elements completely.

Now the shoe maintains that deep green color across every single component. Only subtle material texture changes provide any variation in the upper construction. The signature Air Jordan 8 straps and overlays remain in place.

That iconic red wax seal with "23" branding appears on product mockups. The BIN 23 collection represents premium Jordan releases with elevated packaging. These drops typically command higher retail prices than standard Jordan releases.

The tonal green look gives the shoe a completely different vibe now. The monochromatic look feels more sophisticated and refined than the original version.

Air Jordan 8 "BIN 23" Retail Price

What's interesting here is how dramatically the update changes the whole feel of the shoe. The original tan accents gave it more of a vintage explorer vibe with those earth tones.

Now with everything in matching forest green, it's way more bold and statement-making. The tonal approach makes it feel more luxurious and premium, which fits the BIN 23 positioning.

That rich green suede across the entire shoe is going to look incredible in person. It's also going to be harder to style since it's so much more assertive.