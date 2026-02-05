Air Jordan 6 Premio "BIN 23" Exclusive Packaging Revealed In New Photos

BY Ben Atkinson
air-jordan-6-bin-23-sneaker-news
Image via zSneakerHeadz
New images reveal the premium packaging for the Air Jordan 6 "BIN 23" including wooden shoe trees and exclusive dust bag.

New images just surfaced showing the complete premium packaging for the Air Jordan 6 "BIN 23." This February 14th release is getting the full Premio treatment with a very luxurious presentation.

Modern Notoriety reports the Air Jordan 6 "BIN 23" is going to release on February 14th, 2026.

The photos reveal everything collectors will receive when they cop this exclusive Valentine's Day drop. The special black box features the iconic red wax seal logo that's synonymous with BIN 23 branding.

Inside, the package includes wooden shoe trees with subtle Jordan branding carved into the natural wood. A black dust bag with red BIN 23 wax seal detailing protects the sneakers during storage. The attention to detail in this packaging justifies the steep $350 retail price point.

Jordan Brand originally released the "BIN 23" collection back in 2006 as extremely limited drops. That original release featured similar premium packaging that made each pair feel like a collector's item.

Pairs from 2006 now sell for thousands on the resale market due to their rarity. This 2026 retro gives a new generation access to one of the cleanest Jordan 6 colorways.

Air Jordan 6 "BIN 23" Retail Price

The Air Jordan 6 "BIN 23" is absolutely stunning in all black with those infrared red accents hitting just right. The entire upper gets covered in rich black leather and nubuck that feels premium and looks even better.

That red wax seal logo on the heel is the signature detail that makes this instantly recognizable as BIN 23. Infrared hits appear on the lace locks and throughout the tongue, giving just enough color without being too much.

The midsole stays completely black while that smoky translucent outsole underneath adds subtle contrast when you look close. Red contrast stitching runs through the collar area and works perfectly with those infrared pops of color.

The overall vibe is dark, sophisticated, and seriously elevated compared to regular Jordan releases. This feels like the kind of shoe you break out for special occasions. Especially given the fact that the retail price of the sneakers will be $350 when they drop.

