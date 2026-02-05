New Unboxing Video Reveals Off-White x Air Jordan 1 "Alaska"

BY Ben Atkinson
off-white-x-air-jordan-1-alaska-sneaker-news
Image via karankhatriofficial
New unboxing footage reveals Virgil Abloh's Off-White x Air Jordan 1 "Alaska" ahead of its highly anticipated March release.

A fresh unboxing video of the highly anticipated Off-White x Air Jordan 1 "Alaska" just surfaced online. The footage gives sneakerheads their best look yet at Virgil Abloh's latest posthumous collaboration.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Alaska” is expected to release on March 28th, 2026. 

Set to drop in March, the "Alaska" colorway is already generating massive hype across social media. The unboxing shows every detail of what could be 2026's biggest sneaker release. The video reveals the signature Off-White packaging that collectors have come to love and expect.

Inside, the all-white Jordan 1 High features Virgil's iconic deconstructed aesthetic throughout the entire shoe. His signature quotation marks appear on the midsole alongside the classic "AIR" text branding.

The "SHOELACES" tag dangles from the laces, a detail that's become synonymous with Abloh's work. What makes this release particularly special is its connection to Virgil's archive of unreleased designs. The late designer's vision continues to influence sneaker culture even after his passing in 2021.

Nike and the Virgil Abloh estate have been carefully releasing his archived concepts to honor his legacy. The "Alaska" represents one of the final Off-White x Jordan collaborations from his original design vault.

Off White x Air Jordan 1 "Alaska" Retail Price

The Off-White x Air Jordan 1 "Alaska" rocks an almost entirely white leather upper that looks incredibly clean in the unboxing footage. Subtle cream and beige suede overlays add just enough texture without overpowering the monochromatic look that Virgil was going for.

The iconic orange and blue tags pop against all that white, giving the shoe that unmistakable Off-White energy everyone recognizes. Abloh's signature "AIR" branding sits on the midsole in black text while "SHOELACES" appears on the lace tags as expected.

The medial side features his typical location stamp reading "V.A.A. for NIKE 'AIR JORDAN 1' Beaverton, Oregon USA c.1985" in that familiar industrial font. The cream-colored sole keeps everything feeling premium and vintage rather than stark white throughout.

Overall, it's classic Virgil and minimal, deconstructed, and instantly recognizable. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $195 when they drop.

