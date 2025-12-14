Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Alaska” New Detailed Images

virgil-abloh-archive-x-air-jordan-1-high-og-alaska-sneaker-news
Image via @fkzsnkrs
The Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Alaska” resurfaces with a clean new look and is expected to release in early 2026.

A fresh look at the Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Alaska” is fueling serious excitement across the sneaker world. The pair pulls directly from Virgil’s design language, blending deconstruction, minimalism, and subtlety.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Alaska” is expected to release on March 28th, 2026. That date is already circled on calendars.

At first glance, it looks simple. The more you stare, the more details reveal themselves. This is classic Virgil. Nothing feels accidental. Everything has intent. This is shaping up to be one of the biggest Jordan releases in years. It’s not just another retro.

It’s a continuation of Virgil’s legacy and his lasting impact on sneaker culture. The design leans heavily into Off-White DNA without overdoing it. Text elements, exposed materials, and clean white tones give the shoe a museum-like feel. It feels archival in the best way.

This is the kind of release that brings collectors, casual fans, and resellers together in one moment. Jordan Brand clearly understands the weight of this drop. Everything about it feels intentional, respectful, and significant. If history tells us anything, demand will be massive. Expect raffles, crashes, and resale prices that climb fast.

On-Foot Images Of The Air Jordan 1 x Off White "Alaska"


The Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 “Alaska” keeps things crisp and clean, with white leather covering most of the upper. Translucent panels add depth and texture, while signature text details run along the side.

The Swoosh stays sharp and minimal, and exposed stitching gives the shoe a deconstructed feel. Subtle suede hits break up the smooth leather panels. The midsole retains the classic “AIR” branding, tying it back to Virgil’s original vision.

Everything feels intentional and balanced, and the shape stays true to the original Air Jordan 1. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $195 when they drop.

