The Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Alaska” Is Coming This December

BY Ben Atkinson 104 Views
off-white-x-air-jordan-1-high-og-alaska-sneaker-news
Image via @zsneakerheadz
The Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Alaska” is set to release in December, with icy details that pay tribute to Virgil Abloh’s legacy.

The Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Alaska” is officially set to release on December 20, 2025. The pair honors the late Virgil Abloh while celebrating the 40th anniversary of Jordan Brand.

This collaboration continues the legacy of the original Off-White x Air Jordan 1 series, which debuted in 2017 as part of Abloh’s iconic “The Ten” collection. Each release since then has balanced a deconstructed aesthetic with bold storytelling.

The “Alaska” colorway taps into that same vision, blending frosty hues with signature details like exposed stitching, zip ties, and quotation marks. According to early reports, the sneaker will arrive in limited quantities via Nike and Jordan retailers.

Like past Off-White collaborations, the release is expected to drive heavy demand from both sneakerheads and collectors alike. The Off-White x Jordan partnership remains one of the most influential crossovers in sneaker history. Virgil’s eye for remixing classic silhouettes with fresh narratives changed how the culture looks at collaborations.

This upcoming drop doesn’t just revisit that legacy, it reinforces it. In the images provided, the “Alaska” stands out with its crisp white overlays, icy blue tones, and signature Off-White touches. The look stays true to Abloh’s design language while still feeling fresh for Jordan’s milestone year.

Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Alaska” Release Date

The Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Alaska” features a mix of white leather, mesh, and suede. Exposed stitching adds texture while icy blue accents coat the zip tie, Swoosh, and inner panels.

The side includes classic Off-White branding in Helvetica, and the midsole carries the iconic “AIR” stamp. Small hits of orange and blue on the heel stitching nod to Virgil Abloh’s signature color pops. A vintage cream outsole gives the shoe a retro touch.

This release honors Abloh’s vision while celebrating Jordan Brand’s 40th anniversary, blending archival inspiration with forward-thinking design.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Alaska” will be released on December 20th, 2025. The sneakers will have a retail price of $190 when they drop.

