Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “Alaska” Returns This Holiday Season

Virgil Abloh’s legacy continues as the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Alaska” makes its highly anticipated return this holiday season. Originally introduced as part of Abloh’s groundbreaking collaborations with Jordan Brand, this colorway captures the designer’s signature deconstructed aesthetic with a fresh winter-inspired twist. The sneaker blends high-fashion appeal with streetwear influence, making it a must-have for collectors and sneaker enthusiasts. The “Alaska” colorway features a crisp white leather base, complemented by icy blue overlays that mirror the frost-covered landscapes of the North.

Off-White’s signature details, including exposed foam, industrial-style text, and zip-tie branding, remain intact, preserving the rebellious design language that made the original Off-White x Jordan 1 collaborations so iconic. Additional hits of black on the Swoosh and laces provide contrast, while subtle orange accents add a pop of color. Performance meets style with this release, as Jordan Brand ensures premium materials and craftsmanship. The high-top silhouette offers excellent ankle support, while the classic Air cushioning guarantees all-day comfort. With its bold design and limited availability, expect this release to generate massive hype. Sneakerheads and Off-White fans alike will be eager to secure a pair when they drop. As the holiday season approaches, keep an eye on official release details to ensure you don’t miss out.

Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Alaska”

Image via Sneaker Market RO

The Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Alaska” combines smooth white leather with soft suede overlays in an icy blue hue. The exposed foam around the collar and tongue gives the sneaker a raw, unfinished look, true to Off-White’s design DNA. A black stitched Swoosh contrasts against the light upper, while orange Off-White branding details add a final touch of flair.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Alaska” will be released in the holiday season of 2025. The sneakers will have a retail price of $250 when they drop.

