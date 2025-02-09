Nike KD 4 "Gold Medal" Brings Championship Energy

The Nike KD 4 "Gold Medal" is making a triumphant return, celebrating Kevin Durant's dominance on the Olympic stage. Originally released in 2012 after Team USA’s gold medal win, this sneaker symbolizes victory and excellence. Durant led the charge in London, helping the U.S. secure gold with his elite scoring and clutch performances. Now, this iconic colorway is back, bringing nostalgia and a championship mindset to sneaker culture. The shoe features a striking metallic gold upper, reflecting the prestige of an Olympic gold medal. A bold red Swoosh contrasts the shimmering base, adding a patriotic touch.

Obsidian details appear on the laces, tongue, and sock liner, tying back to Team USA's colors. The midsole sports a speckled black finish, giving the shoe extra depth and flair. Functionality meets style with the signature Adaptive Fit strap across the midfoot, ensuring a locked-in feel. Nike Zoom Air cushioning enhances comfort, making this pair as performance-ready as it is stylish. The iconic KD branding on the heel completes the championship-inspired design. This release is more than just a sneaker; it’s a piece of basketball history. Whether you're a KD fan, a Team USA supporter, or a sneaker enthusiast, the KD 4 "Gold Medal" is a must-have.

"Gold Medal" Nike KD 4

Image via Sneaker Market RO

These sneakers feature a black rubber outsole, blending into a speckled black midsole for a sleek finish. The upper shines with a metallic gold base, symbolizing Durant’s Olympic triumph. A red Nike Swoosh on the sides adds a patriotic contrast, while navy blue details on the laces and sock liner complete the Team USA-inspired look. The tongue showcases special branding, honoring KD’s gold medal victory with a refined emblem. With its championship-inspired color scheme and premium details, this pair is a must-have for basketball fans and sneaker collectors alike.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike KD 4 “Gold Medal” will be released in the fall of 2025. The sneakers will have a retail price of $130 when they drop.

Image via Sneaker Market RO