Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Gold Medal” Gets A First Look

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro, is renowned for its performance and sleek design. And it is making a comeback with the highly anticipated "Gold Medal" colorway. They were released in 2009 to commemorate Kobe Bryant's achievements in the 2008 Summer Olympics. Now, these sneakers are making a triumphant return for the 2024 Olympics. The "Gold Medal" iteration is known for its iconic color scheme, featuring a combination of gold, black, and white hues that symbolize victory and excellence on the court. Sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans alike are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to secure a pair of these coveted kicks.

With their classic design and historical significance, the Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Gold Medal" serves as a tribute to Bryant's career and his contributions to basketball. As pairs are released for the 2024 Summer Olympics, anticipation for this iconic colorway continues to build. Prepare to witness the resurgence of a legendary silhouette as the Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Gold Medal" graces the courts once again.

"Gold Medal" Nike Kobe 4 Protro

Kobe 4 Gold Medal 2024 First Look pic.twitter.com/TTQ1hdM35f — Shane | Fuel Kicks LLC (@fuelkicks) February 22, 2024

These sneakers showcase a striking combination of red and navy rubber on the sole. Also, there is a crisp white and cream midsole. The "Gold Medal" colorway takes center stage, with gold adorning the upper. Further, a navy blue Nike Swoosh, outlined delicately in red, adds a touch of contrast to the design. Additionally, the Kobe Bryant logo gleams in gold on the tongue. Overall, Nike's upcoming release presents a captivating color scheme that honors both Kobe Bryant and the spirit of the 2024 Olympics.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Gold Medal” will be released on August 5th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

