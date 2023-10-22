Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Gold Medal” Is Making A Comeback

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro, an emblem of basketball innovation, stands out as a remarkable silhouette. Renowned for its low-top design and sleek aesthetics, it showcases a fusion of style and performance that continues to impress. In a nod to history, the "Gold Medal" colorway is making a triumphant return, celebrating its original release on July 19, 2009. This iconic iteration, inspired by Kobe Bryant's quest for Olympic glory, features a striking combination of black and gold. It pays homage to his achievements on the international stage.

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro is more than a fashion statement; it's a powerhouse on the court. Its responsive cushioning and lightweight construction ensure top-tier performance. Whether you're hitting the hardwood or stepping out in style, this sneaker delivers on all fronts. The "Gold Medal" colorway will return for the 2024 Olympics, enabling a new generation of athletes and sneaker enthusiasts to embrace its legacy. Prepare to experience a piece of history and elevate your game with this iconic sneaker, a symbol of Kobe Bryant's enduring excellence.

Read More: Nike Air Max Plus “Voltage Purple” Drop Details

"Gold Medal" Nike Kobe 4 Protro

Image via Sneaker Files

The sneakers feature a red and navy rubber sole and a white and cream midsole. The "Gold Medal" colorway is a shiny gold that dominates the upper. The Nike Swoosh is featured in a navy blue with a thin red outline. Also, the Kobe Bryant logo can be found on the tongue, in gold. In summary, Nike is set to release these sneakers in a captivating colorway that pays tribute to Kobe Bryant and the 2024 Olympics.

More Photos

Sneaker Files reports that the Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Gold Medal” will be released at some point in the fall of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Sneaker Files

Image via Sneaker Files

Read More: Nike Air Flight Huarache “Black/Blue” Official Photos Revealed

[Via]