Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Bicoastal” Releasing Next Year

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro is a basketball shoe paying homage to Kobe Bryant’s influence on the sneaker world. It’s a modern version of his original signature kicks, upgraded with contemporary technology and design. Kobe Bryant, the NBA legend, collaborated closely with Nike, creating innovative basketball shoes that reflected his playing style and personality. The Kobe 4 Protro continues his legacy, offering athletes and fans a chance to experience the same footwear that accompanied Kobe’s remarkable career.

These sneakers are admired for their performance, traction, and sleek look. Even after his tragic passing, Kobe’s impact on the sneaker community remains powerful, as fans and players alike continue to wear and cherish his iconic shoes as a tribute to his enduring legacy on and off the court. The Nike Kobe 4 Protro stands as a symbol of his greatness, a testament to his dedication to the game and his lasting influence on basketball culture. Now the Nike Kobe 4 Protro is releasing in a new colorway: “Bicoastal.”

Read More: Jordan MVP “Palomino” Officially Unveiled

“Bicoastal” Nike Kobe 4 Protro

Image via Sneaker Files

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a “Bicoastal” midsole. The “Bicoastal” colorway is a gray-green combination that also dominates the upper. The Nike Swoosh is featured in the same “Bicoastal” but also has metallic silver details as the outline. The Kobe Bryant logo can be found on the tongue, in black. Overall, these sneakers are releasing in a toned-down, clean colorway that will look good on the basketball court. This pair is definitely a pair to honor Kobe Bryant’s legacy, but they are also built for performance on the court and will definitely hold up during basketball.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Bicoastal” will release in Summer 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Five Best Blue Air Jordans On Stadium Goods Right Now

[Via]